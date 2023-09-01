1 flown to hospital following motorcycle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man was flown to the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Springfield early Friday morning.

Springfield Police officers and medics were dispatched to the 100 block of Medical Center Drive at around 1:05 a.m. on initial reports of a one-vehicle crash, Springfield Police told News Center 7.

The driver struck a curb right near Springfield Medical Center.

CareFlight flew the victim to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

