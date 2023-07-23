1 flown to hospital after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Clark County Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:50 p.m. Clark County Sheriff deputies were called to the 2700 block of East Main Street to reports of a multi-car accident, according to a sergeant with the sheriff’s office.

One driver was taken by a medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment, Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Three cars were involved in the crash.

Information about further injuries or the condition of the person flown was not available at this time.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information is available.





