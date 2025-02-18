1 firefighter injured while battling house fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Greene County Monday evening, according to Xenia Township Fire Chief Greg Beegle.

Xenia Township fire crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 3300 block of W Enon Road just before 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke conditions on the first floor and found fire coming from the basement.

Firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the flames and complete the overhaul.

“Attack crews did a fabulous job limiting the damage, getting in there and fighting that fire and knocking it down,” Beegle said.

The residents were home at the time of the fire and were able to escape safely.

Beegle said one firefighter was removed from the scene with a minor hand injury.

Xenia Township Fire Department, Miami Township Fire and Rescue, Fairborn Fire Department, Beavercreek Fire Department, New Jasper Township Fire Department, Cedarville Township Volunteer Fire Department and Hustead Fire Department all responded to the scene as mutual aid.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

