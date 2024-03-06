1 dead after road-rage shooting in Indiana

LAKE STATION, Ind. — One person is dead after a road rage shooting in northwestern Indiana Wednesday morning.

At approximately 4 a.m., Indiana State Police received a call from someone who stated he had been involved in a road rage incident that had resulted in a shooting on westbound I-80/94, according to a spokesperson for ISP.

The original caller stopped their vehicle on I-65 near 61st Ave. Troopers responded to both the crash scene and to the caller’s location, the spokesperson said.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they attempted to render first aid but found that the driver of the vehicle was deceased and had what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Troopers who responded to the original caller spoke with them about what led up to the confrontation and were able to determine that the crash and the caller were the same incidents, the spokesperson said.

The original caller was taken into custody.

The suspect is being detained at the Lake County Jail on a probable cause hold, according to the spokesperson.

The identity of the deceased person has not been released at this time.

