1 dead after early morning crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — One person is dead after a car crash Wednesday morning in Butler County.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the crash on Riverside Drive, near Wehr Road in St. Clair Township at 1:20 a.m., according to Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found 60-year-old Michael Henslee of Hamilton, who was pronounced dead on scene.

Henslee was the only person and only vehicle involved.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information becomes available.









