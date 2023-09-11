1 dead after crash in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a crash in Washington Township Monday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the crash around 9:45 a.m. in the 800 block of West Spring Valley Pike, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a 2017 white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van collided with a 2022 purple Hyundai Kona.

Preliminary investigation indicates the van failed to maintain reasonable control while traveling east of W. Spring Valley Pike, leaving the roadway and hitting a mailbox.

The van then reentered the roadway traveling east in the westbound lane and collided with the Hyundai.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to Miami Valley Hospital South for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

