1 dead after car crashes into tree, catches on fire

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Butler County — One person is dead after a car crash in Butler County on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported in the 3000 block of Radabaugh Road in Madison Township around 11:37 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a single car that had hit a tree, according to the spokesperson.

The car’s engine was on fire but had been extinguished.

Madison Township Fire Department crews helped free the driver who was trapped inside the vehicle.

The spokesperson said the driver died on scene.

No one else was inside the car at the time of the crash.

The identity of the driver was not immediately available.

“These are always tragic scenes to respond to,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

This crash remains under investigation by the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START).

