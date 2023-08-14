1 in custody after wanted suspect barricades himself inside camper in Dayton

DAYTON — A man is in custody after police said he barricaded himself inside a camper and told them he had a weapon.

Sunday evening Dayton police were called to reports of an assault, according to Sgt. Zachary Banks.

After speaking with the victim police learned the suspect was possibly in the 2000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue.

Officers located the suspect inside a camper at the address and attempted to detain him, Banks said.

Police said the man was wanted on charges including domestic violence.

The suspect allegedly made comments about having a weapon prompting a short standoff.

After around 30 minutes the man was taken into custody peacefully, Banks said.

He is facing preliminary charges of aggravated burglary, felonious assault and felony drug possession, according to Banks.

Police have not released the identity of the man arrested.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.

