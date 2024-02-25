1 in custody after running from Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD — One person is in custody after a two-vehicle crash in Springfield Saturday night, according to a Springfield police sergeant.

Around 9:30 p.m., Springfield police responded to the intersection of W McCreight Avenue and N Plum Street on reports of a crash.

According to the sergeant, one of the drivers ran away from the scene, but police eventually caught up and detained them.

News Center 7 is working to learn the identity person in custody.

It is not immediately clear how many people got hurt, but an officer on scene said all injuries were minor.

News Center 7 is working to learn how the crash happened.

W McCreight Avenue and N Plum Street crash W McCreight Avenue and N Plum Street crash (Malik Patterson/STAFF)

