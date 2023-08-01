1 in custody after chase ends in crash in Dayton

A person is in custody after leading police on a short chase in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

Officers initially tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at 4:34 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Initial reports indicate the chase started near Cherry Drive.

The driver of the vehicle then led police on a chase for approximately four minutes before crashing in the 100 block of W. Hudson Avenue.

Dispatch records showed that the driver was taken into police custody.

Its currently unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

We’re working to learn more.

