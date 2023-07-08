1 arrested for shootout on I-70 that killed 1, critically injured officer; 3rd suspect wanted

COLUMBUS — Authorities continued to search for the third suspect connected to the shooting on Interstate 70 that critically injured an officer and killed the first suspect Friday morning.

>> TRENDING: CareFlight transports 1 seriously injured during motorcycle-pickup truck crash in Clark Co.

Columbus Police responded to a robbery at a Fifth Third Bank, located on Hilliard-Rome Road, at around 4 p.m., News Center 7 previously reported. The bank robbery suspects were thought to have also stolen a Porsche at gunpoint from a Whitehall dealership.

Officers followed the suspects onto Interstate 70 eastbound near Mound Street, Columbus Police Sergeant Joe Albert informed. Gunfire was exchanged in the area.

One of the suspect was killed during the shooting, while an officer was shot in the leg, News Center 7 initially reported. A search for two other suspects commenced.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspected armed robber killed, Columbus police officer shot during gunfire exchange on I-70

A suspect was arrested following the initial shooting event; however, their identity went undisclosed because police did not formally charge the person at the time of reporting.

This suspect’s arrest left authorities searching for at least one more person tied to the robbery and the shooting. Detectives with the case did not state how close of a lead they had to the third wanted person.

Columbus Police led the ongoing investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

We will update this story as it develops.

© 2023 Cox Media Group