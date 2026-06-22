The Latest: Vance says talks with Iran set ‘good foundation’ to reach permanent deal to end war

Vice President JD Vance said Monday peace talks with Iran created a "good foundation for a successful final deal" to end the war that began at the end of February.

Vance's comments came after he and Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf wrapped up a lengthy round of initial talks aimed at solidifying a permanent end to the war between the countries.

Also, President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, insisting she asked "over and over" for a photo with him at the recent Group of Seven summit and criticizing what he said was Italy's lack of cooperation during the Iran war. The remarks deepen the spat that began this week, which ultimately led Italy's foreign minister to cancel a planned trip to the United States.

Here's the latest:

Ships continue to transit the Strait of Hormuz after weekend talks between the US and Iran

According to data and analytics firm Kpler, there were 71 confirmed transits over the weekend, with a peak of 35 crossings Saturday. About 100 to 130 vessels passed through the strait each day before the war.

The main central route of the Strait of Hormuz is still mined and is closed. But ships have been passing through the smaller northern route, which goes through Iranian waters, and the southern route, which goes through Omani waters.

US stocks drift near their records in mixed trading after oil prices fall

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3%, coming off its 11th winning week in the last 12, and pulled 1.7% below its all-time high set early this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 131 points, or 0.3%, as of 10:45 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1% lower.

In the oil market, prices eased following talks over the weekend between the United States and Iran on their war. Vice President JD Vance said they created a "good foundation for a successful final deal."

The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil fell 2.8% to $78.29, closer to its roughly $70 price from before the war. Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 2.3% to $74.14 per barrel.

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Rubio heads to the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain as efforts intensify to end the war with Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain this week as the Trump administration has stepped up efforts to end the war with Iran while Gulf countries remain uneasy about a proposed deal.

The State Department announced Monday that Rubio would visit the three countries for bilateral meetings with leaders to discuss the memorandum of understanding reached last week between the U.S. and Iran, weekend talks in Switzerland between senior Iranian and U.S. officials as well as security for American allies and partners in the Middle East, including the status of the Strait of Hormuz.

Rubio will discuss “regional priorities,” “efforts to secure full and free safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and the importance of peace and stability in the region,” the department said in a statement.

While in Bahrain, Rubio will also meet with Gulf Cooperation Council officials “to discuss shared priorities.”

US Treasury waives sanctions on Iranian oil as part of interim agreement to end war

The license authorizes the production, delivery and sale of Iranian oil. It will last through Aug. 21.

The license emerged Monday as U.S. Vice President JD Vance said his lengthy talks with senior Iranian officials in Switzerland created a "good foundation for a successful final deal." Negotiators are seeking a permanent end to the war the U.S. and Israel began in late February.

Trump was not in Switzerland but loomed large over Iran talks

The talks were jolted by statements from Trump, who, from thousands of miles away, fired off comments that offended the Iranians.

Iranian state media said talks had paused after the “publication of an insulting message by the U.S. President.” The negotiations later continued.

Vance pushed back against the notion that Trump’s threats complicated the talks.

“No, they didn’t throw a wrench in the system,” Vance said. He added, “Yes, they did threaten to walk out, or at least there were social media threats that they would walk out. But we were negotiating well past one in the morning yesterday, so they didn’t walk out.”

Middle East has desperately asked the US for a deal, Vance says

Vance also said the U.S. was not imposing the deal on the region, even though the negotiations include provisions about the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, without representatives from Israel or Lebanon.

“This is a deal that the region has desperately asked the United States to put in place,” Vance said. “This region has been a basket case for a very long time.”

What Vance said about the IAEA

Vance touted that Iran had agreed to invite International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors back into the country. However, Iran did not acknowledge that and it was not immediately clear how big a shift that would be.

Since the 12-day war between Israel and Iran in 2025, inspectors have visited the Islamic Republic.

However, Tehran has refused inspectors access to the enrichment sites in the country bombed by the U.S., where Iran’s highly enriched uranium is believed to be buried.

Vance says he’s returning to the US as ‘technical’ team continues talks with Iran

Vance said that he was returning to Washington, but he said that talks would continue between the American and Iranian “technical teams.”

“We wanted to set up a structure for that so that you could have proper political oversight, but obviously, as much as this place is very beautiful, I can’t stay here for the next 60 days,” Vance told reporters.

The vice president said that the negotiating teams would have the proper oversight in DC as they waded into an array of issues including how to monitor and address the nuclear material in Iran.

Vance says he kept Israel posted on the talks

Vance said negotiators had been in constant contact with Netanyahu as well as other countries in the region throughout the negotiations in Switzerland. Some hardliners in Israel’s government have criticized Netanyahu for being sidelined in the negotiations.

Vance lists progress he says was made in Switzerland

Vance said Monday that the U.S. and Iran have made progress on four key points in initial negotiations in Switzerland, listing them as:

Establishing a mechanism for keeping the Strait of Hormuz open

Coordination for the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon

An agreement on IAEA inspection

A process for the technical negotiations that remain

Vance says any Iranian financial assets that were unfrozen could be used to buy American-grown food

The vice president said that Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of Trump and one of the lead U.S. negotiators, came up with the idea with officials from Qatar.

Vance said that Qatar would have approval over the process, but Iranian money that would be accessible as sanctions were lifted “would actually go to buy American soy, American corn and American wheat for the benefit of the Iranian people.”

Iran has not acknowledged this measure and does not currently have demand for U.S. crops.

Vance says Trump was right to respond to Iranian ‘trash talk’

Vance said that Iranian negotiators “did threaten to walk out” on peace talks, as he defended social media posts by Trump that criticized Iran.

“What we told the Iranians yesterday is when you guys engage in what us millennials might call ‘trash talk,’ you can’t expect the president of the United States not to respond and not to correct the record,” Vance said.

Vance noted that Iran’s team continued to negotiate and did not leave the talks, adding that the country’s team of technical experts had stayed in Switzerland.

“So, yes, there was a little bit of threatening, there was a little bit of whining,” Vance said. “But at the end of the day, the talks continued and we made great progress.”

Vance says peace talks with Iran had created a ‘good foundation for a successful final deal’ to end the war

Vice President JD Vance said that peace talks with Iran had created a “good foundation for a successful final deal” to end the war that began at the end of February.

“The final deal is the house,” Vance told reporters. “We set the foundation. We haven’t built the house, but we’ve laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people.”

The vice president noted that Iran’s team did threaten to walk out of the talks, but he defended social media posts by Trump that had caused Iranian officials to feel offended.

“What we told the Iranians yesterday is when you guys engage in what us millennials might call ‘trash talk,’ you can’t expect the president of the United States not to respond and not to correct the record,” Vance said.

Trump tries to blame Reflecting Pool woes on vandalism, without offering substantiation

Trump on Saturday announced that federal authorities had made "multiple arrests" of people he said were vandalizing the Reflecting Pool as he struggled to explain why the $14-million-plus rehabilitation project he launched for the nation's 250th anniversary seemingly backfired.

Trump said his predecessors had let the pool turn an algae-stained green and that he’d line it with “American flag blue” so it better reflected the Washington Monument. But after the new pool was unveiled, its blue tinge quickly became a familiar green. Workers treated it with chemicals to kill the algae, but then the painted blue lining on the bottom began to peel.

On Friday night, Trump posted about the pool.

“We’ve had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool,” he posted on his social media site Friday night. “Just like three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the Pool, they’ve also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed.”

He offered no details to substantiate his claim.

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Trump deepens the dustup with Italy’s Meloni, who says his ‘unprovoked attacks are senseless’

Trump on Saturday lashed out at Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, insisting that she asked "over and over" for a photo with him at the recent Group of Seven summit and criticizing what he said was Italy's lack of cooperation during the Iran war.

The remarks deepen the spat that began this week with the Republican president's interview with an Italian broadcaster, during which Trump claimed Meloni "begged" for the photo during the G7 meeting in France. Meloni has called that "completely fabricated." The dustup led Italy's foreign minister to cancel a planned trip to the United States as Meloni's government lined up in her defense.

“Italian Prime Minister Gigiorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France,” Trump wrote on his social media platform while spending the weekend at the Camp David presidential retreat. He misspelled her first name in the initial post, which he later corrected.

Meloni soon responded, saying in a statement to Trump that “these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless.”

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US and Iran wrap second day of talks after rough start

Senior negotiators from the U.S. and Iran on Monday wrapped up a lengthy round of initial talks aimed at solidifying a permanent end to the war between the countries.

The mediation effort in Switzerland started Sunday and had rocky moments. But it also led to some agreements between the two sides.

Mediators Qatar and Pakistan hailed what they called "encouraging progress" made during the talks as Iran and the United States agreed to create a "de-confliction cell" to address the fighting in Lebanon. A senior U.S. diplomat claimed progress on multiple fronts, including the establishment of "mechanisms" to ensure the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global energy shipments, remains open and that a ceasefire in southern Lebanon holds.

Yet the talks between the U.S. and Iran, who were accompanied by Qatari and Pakistani officials, were jolted by blistering statements from U.S. President Donald Trump, who, from thousands of miles away from the Swiss negotiating venue at a mountainside resort near Lake Lucerne, was firing off comments that offended the Iranians.

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