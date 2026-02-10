The Latest: Trump’s immigration chiefs called to testify in Congress following protester deaths

The heads of the agencies carrying out President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda will testify in Congress at 10 a.m. ET and face questions over how they are prosecuting immigration enforcement inside American cities.

Todd Lyons, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Rodney Scott, who leads Customs and Border Protection, and Joseph Edlow, who is the director of Citizenship and Immigration Services, were called to appear Tuesday before the House Committee on Homeland Security amid falling public support for immigration enforcement.

Their agencies are flush with cash from Trump's big tax-and-spending law, but Democrats are threatening to shut down DHS Friday night if Republicans don't agree on new limits aimed at forcing agents to follow the law and the Constitution following killings in the streets and expanding detentions.

Trump's immigration campaign has been heavily scrutinized in recent weeks after Homeland Security officers killed Alex Pretti and Renee Good. The agencies have also faced criticism for a wave of policies that critics say trample on the rights of both immigrants facing arrest and Americans protesting the enforcement actions.

ICE has undergone a massive hiring boom, deploying immigration officers across the country. Lyons is likely to face questioning over a memo he signed last year telling ICE officers that they didn't need a judge's warrant to forcibly enter a house to arrest a deportee, a memo that went against years of ICE practice and Fourth Amendment protections against illegal searches.

Americans’ hope for their future has fallen to a new low, according to new polling. In 2025, only about 59% of Americans gave high ratings when asked to evaluate how good their life will be in 5 years, the lowest measure since Gallup began asking this question.

It’s a sign of the gloom that has fallen over the country over the past few years. In the data, Gallup’s “current” and “future” lines tend to move together — when Americans are feeling good about the present, they tend to feel optimistic about the future.

But the most recent measures show that while current life satisfaction has declined over the last decade, future optimism has dropped even more.

Masks emerge as a symbol of Trump’s ICE crackdown

Beyond the car windows being smashed, people tackled on city streets — or even a little child with a floppy bunny ears snowcap detained — the images of masked federal officers has become a flashpoint in the Trump administration's immigration enforcement operations.

Not in recent U.S. memory has an American policing operation so consistently masked its thousands of officers from the public, a development that the Department of Homeland Security believes is important to safeguard employees from online harassment. But experts warn masking serves another purpose, inciting fear in communities, and risks shattering norms, accountability and trust between the police and its citizenry.

Whether to ban the masks — or allow the masking to continue — has emerged as a central question in the debate in Congress over funding Homeland Security ahead of Friday's midnight deadline, when it faces a partial agency shutdown.

Democrats say White House offer is ‘insufficient’ as Homeland Security funding is set to expire

Democratic leaders say a proposal from the White House is "incomplete and insufficient" as they are demanding new restrictions on President Trump's immigration crackdown and threatening a shutdown of the Homeland Security Department.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement late Monday that a White House counterproposal to the list of demands they transmitted over the weekend "included neither details nor legislative text" and does not address "the concerns Americans have about ICE's lawless conduct." The White House proposal was not released publicly.

The Democrats' statement comes as time is running short, with another partial government shutdown threatening to begin Saturday. Among the Democrats' demands are a requirement for judicial warrants, better identification of DHS officers, new use-of-force standards and a stop to racial profiling. They say such changes are necessary after two protesters were fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis last month.

Earlier Monday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., had expressed optimism about the rare negotiations between Democrats and the White House, saying there was “forward progress.”

