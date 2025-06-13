The Latest: Hundreds of 'No Kings' protests and rallies planned for Saturday over Trump’s policies

Rallies against President Donald Trump are expected across the U.S. on Saturday to coincide with the military parade in Washington marking the Army's 250th anniversary, which also falls on Trump's birthday. Trump warned that protests in the capital will be "met with very big force."

Tensions flared this week after Trump deployed 4,700 troops to the Los Angeles area to respond to protests there challenging immigration raids, a decision California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the courts to block.

Meanwhile the new Israeli military operation against Iran is giving the president a fresh test of his campaign promise to disentangle the U.S. from foreign conflicts. Trump urged Iran on Friday to quickly reach an agreement on curbing its nuclear program, framing the volatile moment in the Middle East as a possible "second chance" for Tehran.

Here's the Latest:

Immigration raids are threatening businesses that supply America’s food, farm bureaus say

Raids have been carried out recently in places such as packinghouses and fields in California. Dozens of farmworkers have been arrested after uniformed federal agents fanned out on farms northwest of Los Angeles in Ventura County, which is known for growing strawberries, lemons and avocados.

Others are skipping work out of fear as Trump steps up his immigration crackdown, vowing to dramatically increase arrests and sending federal agents to detain people.

Maureen McGuire, chief executive of Ventura County’s farm bureau, said between 25% and 45% of farmworkers have stopped showing up for work since the large-scale raids began this month.

“When our workforce is afraid, fields go unharvested, packinghouses fall behind, and market supply chains, from local grocery stores to national retailers, are affected,” she said Thursday in a statement. “This impacts every American who eats.”

▶ Read more about the immigration raids and farmworkers

Judge blocks State Department from firing workers while injunction is in effect

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco stopped Secretary of State Marco Rubio from proceeding with plans to downsize the agency, saying it was prohibited behavior under an injunction she issued last month.

Illston barred the administration from carrying out much of its plans to reorganize and slash departments while she hears a legal challenge brought by labor unions and others. She said Trump failed to seek Congressional cooperation when he ordered government-wide cuts.

But, in late May, the State Department notified Congress of an updated reorganization of the agency that would cut programs and personnel even more deeply than previously revealed.

Rubio also ordered U.S. embassies this week to fire all remaining staffers with the U.S. Agency for International Development. He said the State Department will take over USAID's foreign assistance programs by Monday.

The administration said Rubio launched a reorganization of his department independently of the president’s directive and so was exempt.

California law enforcement agencies on alert

LA Sheriff Robert Luna said his department is at nearly double the normal staffing level ahead of at least 40 different demonstrations expected Saturday and major weekend sporting events.

The California Highway Patrol said it is on tactical alert, which means days off for officers have been cancelled, in response to more than 200 protests planned statewide.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said his department is “very heavily deployed” in preparation. Asked about the recent arrival of Marines and their role in the city, McDonnell said he “wouldn’t call it coordination.”

“We know where they are, we know that they are doing their mission which is, as we’re told, to support federal employees, functions, and facilities, he said. “What their mission is not is to work with us on the streets to maintain order, restore order and keep everybody safe.”

However McDonnell said he and Luna were on a call with military leadership Thursday to open lines of communication.

Mahmoud Khalil can remain jailed over claims he lied on green card application, judge says

A judge who barred the administration from deporting the Palestinian activist and former Columbia University student declined Friday to order his release from an immigration detention center, saying he had not yet proven that he was being held illegally.

The ruling is a setback for Khalil, who was detained in March. He had appeared to be close to winning his freedom after U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz found that the initial effort to deport him on foreign policy grounds was likely unconstitutional.

The judge had given the Trump administration until Friday morning to appeal an order that could have led to Khalil's release.

The government filed court papers saying it believed it could continue detaining Khalil based on its secondary rationale for expelling him — an allegation that he lied on his green card application.

▶ Read more about the latest developments in Khalil's case

Washington governor calls for peaceful protests

Gov. Bob Ferguson took to social media Friday to make his call for peaceful protests over the weekend, to ensure the military is not sent to the state.

He said on the social platform X that people have a right, even a duty, to express their opinions, and Trump’s activation of the military in California “is deeply disturbing.”

The state is prepared to fight back if Trump “attempts a similar stunt in Washington state,” Ferguson said. To avoid that possibility, he said, people should speak out peacefully and lawfully.

“Donald Trump wants to be able to say that we cannot handle our own public safety in Washington state,” he said. “Don’t give him an excuse to try and federalize the National Guard like he did in California.”

Here’s what to expect at the Army’s 250th anniversary parade on Trump’s birthday

The tanks are staged and ready to roll. Fencing and barriers are up. Protective metal plating has been laid out on Washington's streets.

And more than 6,000 troops are poised to march near the National Mall to honor the Army's 250th anniversary on Saturday, which happens to be President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

With preparations well in hand, one big unknown is the weather. Rain is in the forecast, so there is a chance the parade could be interrupted by thunderstorms.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said Thursday that rain or shine the parade will go on. But it could be delayed if there is lightning.

▶ Read more about what to expect at the parade Saturday

More than a dozen Marines are now stationed outside the Wilshire federal building in Los Angeles

They replaced some members of the National Guard at various entrances. They mostly appeared to be checking tickets from members of the public, who were there to renew their passports.

They held camo-colored rifles and walkie-talkies. One consulted a laminated map. Another used a long-lens camera to snap photos of journalists in the area.

There were no protesters around the building. Occasionally a passing driver shouted from a vehicle window to express anger over or support for the military presence.

Oil prices leap 7% and Dow drops 1.8% on worries about what will happen to the crude market

It’s caused by worries that escalating violence following Israel’s attack on Iranian nuclear and military targets could damage the flow of crude around the world, along with the global economy.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.8%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1.3%.

The strongest action was in the oil market, where crude prices jumped 7.3% and returned to where they were early this year.

Iran is one of the world’s major producers of oil, and escalating fighting could limit its flow. Markets worry that rising oil prices could push inflation higher.

Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

A U.S. official, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the conversation took place.

— Chris Megerian

Marines are seen standing guard at a federal building in Los Angeles

It comes after protests erupted last week over immigration raids.

Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, commander of Task Force 51 who’s overseeing the 4,700 troops deployed by President Trump, said the Marines finished training on civil disturbance and are starting their operations by replacing National Guard troops.

The National Guard soldiers can then be assigned to protect more law enforcement agents on raids, Sherman said. About 200 Marines out of the 700 deployed to the protests are in the city, Sherman said. They have all undergone civil disturbance training.

US military is helping intercept missiles that Iran fired in retaliation at Israel, US official says

The U.S. has been moving assets nearer to Israel to assist in missile intercepts and to provide better protection of U.S. bases in the region.

While the official didn’t say how the U.S. provided assistance, both U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft and destroyer-based missile defenses have intercepted missiles in previous attacks.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations.

— Jon Gambrell, Josef Federman, Julia Frankel, Lolita C. Baldor and Tara Copp

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said she’s committed to defending people’s right to peacefully protest

But she said in the Friday statement that violence will not be tolerated.

“I strongly urge protestors to remain peaceful and calm as they exercise their First Amendment right to make their voices heard,” the Democratic governor said.

Trump has finished his meeting with national security aides

Trump’s meeting with National Security Council principals to discuss Israel’s operations has finished, according to the White House.

Officials did not provide details on any specific aspects of Trump’s talks with top aides in the White House Situation Room or how long it went.

Judge blocks Trump’s firing of the 3 Democrats on the Consumer Product Safety Commission

Friday’s ruling says the commissioners can resume their duties because their dismissals were unlawful. The ruling will likely be appealed.

The five-member commission helps protect consumers from dangerous products by issuing recalls, suing errant companies and more.

The three Democrats who were fired last month were serving seven-year terms after being nominated by President Joe Biden.

Attorneys for the Trump administration have argued that any restrictions on the president’s removal power violate his constitutional authority.

Attorneys for the fired commissioners noted that federal statute says the president can fire commissioners “for neglect of duty or malfeasance in office but for no other cause” — allegations that have not been made.

Mideast unrest could drive prices higher as Americans are already wary of Trump’s tariffs impacts

Energy, shipping, travel and consumer goods are among sectors that could face an outsize impact from the escalation in the Middle East.

Americans are already leery about the economy this year due to Trump’s sweeping tariffs, though the impact so far has been muted.

Government data this week revealed that Trump's tariffs have yet to cause a broader rise in inflation. Still, many companies have announced price hikes due to the tariffs.

On Friday, the strongest reaction was in the oil market, where prices jumped.

▶ Read more about what this might mean for consumers.

Consumer sentiment increased in June for first time in 6 months

It’s the latest sign that Americans’ views of the economy have improved as inflation has stayed tame and the Trump administration has reached a truce in its trade fight with China.

The preliminary reading of the University of Michigan’s closely watched consumer sentiment index, released Friday, jumped 16% to 60.5.

The large increase followed steady drops that left the preliminary number last month at the second-lowest level in the nearly 75-year history of the survey. Consumer sentiment is still down 20% compared with December 2024.

Met Opera attendance dropped as tourism fell, coinciding with Trump’s immigration crackdown

The Met sold 72% of capacity, matching 2023-24 and down from its 75% projection.

“We were on track to continue to improve,” Met general manager Peter Gelb said Friday. “We were disappointed by the sales in the last two months of the season — our projections were much higher and I attribute the fact that we didn’t achieve our sales goals to a significant drop in tourism.”

New York City Tourism & Conventions last month reduced its 2025 international visitor projection by 17%, the Met said.

International buyers accounted for 11% of sales, down from the Met’s projection of 16% and from about 20% before the pandemic.

▶ Read more about the Met.

4 detainees escaped from a New Jersey immigration detention facility

Authorities are looking for four detainees who escaped from an immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

More “law enforcement partners” have been brought in to find the detainees missing from Delaney Hall, according to an emailed statement attributed to a senior DHS official whom the department did not identify. The statement also didn’t specify which law enforcement agencies are involved.

▶ Read more about what's going on at Delaney Hall.

Marines to take over operations in downtown LA, commander says

Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, commander of Task Force 51 who is overseeing the 4,700 troops deployed in Los Angeles, said Friday that 200 Marines have finished training on civil disturbance.

Sherman said the Marines will take over operations at noon local time in downtown Los Angeles. He says they will be protecting federal property and personnel.

The Marines will join some 2,000 National Guard troops that have been on the streets of the city since last week when immigration raids set off protests.

Trump is convening a National Security Council meeting on Israel’s attack on Iran

The meeting in the Situation Room, which was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., is the only item listed on Trump’s public schedule for Friday. There are currently no plans for him to appear before reporters.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia pleads not guilty to human smuggling in Tennessee

Kilmar Abrego Garcia 's plea was the first chance the Maryland construction worker has had in a U.S. courtroom to answer the Trump administration's allegations against him since he was mistakenly deported in March to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

The Republican administration returned Abrego Garcia to the U.S. last week to face a new indictment charging him with human smuggling for transported immigrants inside the United States. Abrego Garcia was driving a vehicle with nine passengers during a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee.

“There’s no way a jury is going to see the evidence and agree that this sheet metal worker is the leader of an international MS-13 smuggling conspiracy,” his lawyer Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg said last week.

U.S. attorneys have asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes to keep Abrego Garcia in jail, describing him as a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Los Angeles had another relatively calm night

Most of the sprawling city has been spared as protests continue downtown, near City Hall and a federal detention center where some immigrants are being held.

On the third night of an 8 p.m. curfew, Los Angeles police arrested several demonstrators who refused to leave a downtown street, and Homeland Security officers deployed flash bangs to disperse a crowd near the jail.

Those incidents were outliers. As with the previous two nights, the hourslong demonstrations remained peaceful and upbeat, drawing a few hundred attendees who were chanting, dancing and poking fun at the Trump administration’s characterization of the city as a “war zone.”

The LAPD said there have been about 470 arrests since Saturday, the vast majority for failing to leave the downtown area at the request of law enforcement. A handful of more serious charges include assault against officers and possession of a Molotov cocktail and a gun. Nine officers have been hurt, mostly with minor injuries.

▶ Read more about the crackdown and protests in Los Angeles

Detained Columbia protester asks judge to order his release, says government missed appeal deadline

The letter lawyers for Mahmoud Khalil sent Friday to U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz in New Jersey says Khalil has satisfied all the court's requirements for his release, including posting a $1 bond, while lawyers for the government missed the judge's Friday's 9:30 a.m. deadline. In response, the judge gave the government until 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Khalil’s lawyers say the government hasn’t shown any grounds to keep detaining him, other than reasons the judge already dismissed.

“The deadline has come and gone and Mahmoud Khalil must be released immediately,” his lawyers said in a statement provided by the American Civil Liberties Union. “Anything further is an attempt to prolong his unconstitutional, arbitrary, and cruel detention.”

Spokespeople for the Justice Department and Homeland Security didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

▶ Read more about Khalil's case

California governor concerned that private Medicaid data will facilitate deportations

Gavin Newsom 's office expressed concern that the data will be used for immigration raids supported by the National Guard troops and Marines Trump deployed in Los Angeles.

“We deeply value the privacy of all Californians,” the statement said. “This potential data transfer brought to our attention by the AP is extremely concerning, and if true, potentially unlawful, particularly given numerous headlines highlighting potential improper federal use of personal information and federal actions to target the personal information of Americans.”

Health and Human Services spokesman Andrew Nixon said the data was shared legally, “to ensure that Medicaid benefits are reserved for individuals who are lawfully entitled to receive them.”

Nixon wouldn’t answer questions about how DHS would use it, and DHS officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Trump administration gives personal data of immigrant Medicaid enrollees to deportation officials

The data includes the immigration status of millions of Medicaid enrollees, which could facilitate locating people to deport as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown.

An internal memo and emails obtained by The Associated Press show that Medicaid officials unsuccessfully sought to block the data transfer, citing legal and ethical concerns. Nevertheless, two top advisers to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ordered the dataset handed over to the Department of Homeland Security, the emails show.

The dataset includes people living in California, Illinois, Washington state and Washington, D.C., all of which allow non-U.S. citizens to enroll in Medicaid programs that use only state taxpayer dollars.

▶ Read more about how DHS now has personal data of immigrant Medicaid enrollees

Republican enthusiasm for Musk cools after his feud with Trump, a new AP-NORC poll finds

The tech billionaire has lost some of his luster with Republicans since his messy public falling-out with the president last week.

Fewer Republicans view Trump's onetime government efficiency bulldog "very favorably" compared with April, according to the new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Though most Republicans continue to hold a positive view of Musk, their diminished fervor suggests his vocal opposition to Trump's signature spending and tax cut legislation — and Musk's subsequent online political and personal taunts — may have cost him.

About half of Americans have a negative opinion of Tesla — far more than other car companies. Tesla has dropped in value and amid protests in the U.S. and Europe.

▶ Read more about the AP/NORC poll on opinions about Elon Musk

Trump praises appellate court for blocking judge's order saying his National Guard deployment is illegal

“If I didn’t send the Military into Los Angeles, that city would be burning to the ground right now,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform Friday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday temporarily blocked a federal judge’s order directing Trump to return control of National Guard troops to California, and set an appellate hearing for Tuesday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had asked for an emergency intervention to stop troops from supporting immigration raids. “Today was really about a test of democracy, and today we passed the test,” Newsom said before the appeals court decision.

“The district court has no authority to usurp the President’s authority as Commander in Chief,” White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said.

▶ Read more about California's legal challenge of Trump's military deployment in Los Angeles

Trump: US was aware of Israeli attack ahead of time

The U.S. president said Friday morning that “we know what’s going on” when asked what sort of advance warning he got from Israel about its attack on Iran.

“Heads-up? It wasn’t a heads-up. It was, we know what’s going on,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

Trump again cited the Israel attack as a warning to Iran to make a nuclear deal.

US shifts military resources in Mideast in response to Israel strikes on Iran

The United States is shifting ships and other military resources in the Middle East in response to Israel’s strikes on Iran and a possible retaliatory attack by Tehran, two U.S. officials said Friday.

The Navy has directed the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner to begin sailing toward the Eastern Mediterranean and also has directed a second destroyer to begin moving forward, so it can be available if requested by the White House.

The president is meeting with his National Security Council principals, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Friday morning to discuss the situation, one of the officials said.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public.

— Tara Copp.

Judge blocks Trump’s election order, siding with Democrats who called it overreach

The Republican president's March 25 executive order sought to overhaul elections nationwide by compelling officials to require documentary proof of citizenship for everyone registering to vote for federal elections, accepting only mailed ballots received by Election Day and conditioning federal election grant funding on states adhering to the new ballot deadline.

The White House has defended the order as “standing up for free, fair and honest elections” and called proof of citizenship a “commonsense” requirement.

The judge sided with a group of Democratic state attorneys general who challenged the effort as unconstitutional.

The attorneys general said the directive “usurps the States’ constitutional power and seeks to amend election law by fiat.”

Israel told the Trump administration of the attacks ahead of time

Israel told the Trump administration that large-scale attacks were coming and expected Iranian retaliation would be severe and that’s why the United States ordered the evacuations of some nonessential embassy staffers and authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents in the region, U.S. officials said on condition of anonymity to describe private diplomatic discussions.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff still plans to go to Oman this weekend for talks on Tehran’s nuclear program, but it’s not clear if the Iranians would participate, officials said.

Trump warns there’ll be more attacks on Iran

In an interview with ABC News on Friday morning, Trump said the Israeli attack on Iran was “excellent” and again previewed more attacks to come.

“We gave them a chance and they didn’t take it,” Trump told ABC’s Jon Karl. “They got hit hard, very hard. They got hit about as hard as you’re going to get hit. And there’s more to come. A lot more.”

Israeli strikes on Iran lead to new test of Trump’s ability to deliver on ‘America first’ agenda

Just hours before Israel launched strikes on Iran early Friday, President Donald Trump was still holding onto tattered threads of hope that a long-simmering dispute over Tehran's nuclear program could be resolved without military action.

But with the Israeli military operation called "Rising Lion" now underway — something Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says will go on for "as many days as it takes" — Trump will be tested anew on his ability to make good on a campaign promise to disentangle the U.S. from foreign conflicts.

“I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal,” Trump said in a Friday morning social media post. “I told them, in the strongest of words, to ‘just do it,’ but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done.”

▶ Read more about the new test to Trump's agenda

Appeals court temporarily blocks judge’s ruling to return control of National Guard to California

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday temporarily blocked a federal judge's order that directed President Donald Trump to return control of National Guard troops to California after he deployed them there following protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids.

The court said it would hold a hearing on the matter on Tuesday. The ruling came only hours after a federal judge’s order was to take effect at noon Friday.

▶ Read more about the court ruling

Judge invokes King George III in deliberations over Trump’s use of the National Guard

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ruled that Trump's deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles without approval of California's governor exceeded was illegal and violates the Tenth Amendment. The order applied only to the National Guard troops and not Marines who were also deployed to the LA protests. The judge said he would not rule on the Marines because they were not out on the streets yet.

“We’re talking about the president exercising his authority, and the president is of course limited in that authority. That’s the difference between a constitutional government and King George,” Breyer said during Thursday's court hearing, referring to the king of England during the American Revolution.

“This country was founded in response to a monarch, and the Constitution is a document of limitations,” Breyer said. “I’m trying to figure out where the lines are drawn.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.