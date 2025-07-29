The Latest: Gunman targeted the NFL headquarters in Manhattan, mayor says

A man stalked through a Manhattan office tower firing a rifle on Monday, killing four people including a New York City police officer, and wounding a fifth before taking his own life, officials said. The shooting took place at a skyscraper that is home to the headquarters of both the National Football League and Blackstone, one of the world's largest investment firms, among other tenants.

Investigators believe that he was trying to target the NFL headquarters but took the wrong elevator, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday. A rambling note found on his body suggested he had a grievance against the NFL over an unsubstantiated claim that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease that has been linked to concussions and other repeated head trauma common in contact sports like football.

President Donald Trump says he’s been briefed on the deadly shooting and “my heart” is with the families of the four people killed. In a post on his social media site, Trump said he trusts that law enforcement will “get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence.”

Here's the latest:

Flags lowered to half-staff in NYC to honor shooting victims, mayor says

In a post on social media, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he has ordered all flags on city buildings to be lowered to half-staff until further notice to honor the slain officer and the other shooting victims.

NFL commissioner says an employee remains hospitalized in stable condition

Roger Goodell said in a memo to staff Tuesday that “all of our employees are otherwise safe and accounted for,” following the shooting at the league’s headquarters in Manhattan.

Goodell praised the swift law enforcement response and honored the NYPD officer who was killed in the attack.

Employees in New York were instructed to work remotely Tuesday or take the day off, he said, and additional security will be in place.

“Every one of you is a valued member of the NFL family. We will get through this together,” Goodell said.

Adams says gunman left few clues

Adams said one challenge of the investigation has been that Tamura only arrived in New York shortly before the shooting, leaving few clues in the area.

“We are going to communicate with federal and state partners in Las Vegas to drill down on this as much as possible including looking at his social media pages, anything that he may have in his home, so that we can continue to piece this investigation together,” Adams said.

The mayor said it’s also a challenge for law enforcement, “dealing with those who come from areas with lax gun laws that allow individuals to have these high-powered weapons into cities like New York that have strong gun laws.”

Statement from Blackstone on employee who was killed in the shooting

Blackstone on Tuesday said an employee, Wesley LePatner, a senior managing director, was among those killed in the shooting.

“Words cannot express the devastation we feel,” the firm said in a statement. “Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed. She was brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond.”

LePatner was Blackstone’s global head of core+ real estate and chief executive officer of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, according to the firm’s website. She spent more than a decade at Goldman Sachs before joining Blackstone in 2014.

A 2003 Yale graduate, LePatner served on the boards of several organizations, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Blackstone said.

Trump says he's been briefed on deadly NYC shooting

In a post on his social media site, Trump said he trusts that law enforcement will “get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence.”

Trump, who is currently in Scotland, said “my heart” is with the families of those who were killed at a Manhattan office building, including a New York City police officer.

The gunman was targeting NFL headquarters, mayor says

Investigators believe Shane Tamura was trying to get to the NFL offices after shooting several people in the building’s lobby but accidentally entered the wrong set of elevator banks, Adams said in interviews on Tuesday.

Police said Tamura had a history of mental illness, and a rambling note found on his body suggested he had a grievance against the NFL over an unsubstantiated claim that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy. He had played football in high school in California nearly two decades ago.

The note claimed he had been suffering from CTE — the degenerative brain disease that has been linked to concussions and other repeated head trauma common in contact sports like football — and said his brain should be studied after he died, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

It also specifically referenced the National Football League, the person said.

A motive has not been determined but investigators were looking into, based on the note, whether he might’ve specifically targeted the building because it is home to the NFL’s headquarters.

Witnesses said they heard ‘rapid fire’

Nekeisha Lewis was eating dinner with friends on the plaza when she heard gunfire.

“It felt like it was a quick two shots and then it was rapid fire,” she told The Associated Press.

Windows shattered and a man ran from the building saying, “Help, help. I’m shot.” Lewis said.

Jessica Chen told ABC News she was watching a presentation with dozens of other people on the second floor when she “heard multiple shots go off in quick succession from the first floor.”

She and others ran into a conference room and barricaded tables against the door.

“We were honestly really, really scared,” she said, adding that she texted her parents to tell them that she loves them.

Some finance workers at an office building down the block were picking up dinner at a corner eatery when they heard a loud noise and saw people running.

“It was like a crowd panic,” said Anna Smith, who joined the workers pouring back into the finance office building. They remained there for about two hours before being told they could leave.

Adams said officials are still ‘unraveling’ what took place

Officers found a rifle case, a revolver, magazines and ammunition in Tamura’s car, Tisch said. They also found medication that belonged to Tamura, she said.

She said an initial investigation shows his vehicle traveled across the country, passing through Colorado on July 26, then Nebraska and Iowa on July 27. The car was in Columbia, New Jersey, as recently as 4:24 p.m. Monday. He drove into New York City shortly thereafter, she said.

Rudin is one of the largest privately owned real estate companies in New York City. The company dates back to 1925 and is still managed by members of the Rudin family.

Tisch said there were no indications so far that Tamura had prior connections to the real estate industry or to the city.

No one answered the door at the address listed for Tamura in Las Vegas.

What to know about the shooting

A man stalked through a Manhattan office tower firing a rifle Monday, killing four people, including a New York City police officer, and wounding a fifth before taking his own life, officials said.

The gunman, identified by authorities as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, had a ‘documented mental health history,’ according to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, but his motive was still unknown.

“We are working to understand why he targeted this particular location,” Tisch said.

Surveillance video showed the man exiting a double-parked BMW just before 6:30 p.m. carrying an M4 rifle, then marching across a public plaza into the building. Then, he started firing, Tisch said, killing a police officer working a corporate security detail and then hitting a woman who tried to take cover as he sprayed the lobby with gunfire.

The man then made his way to the elevator bank and shot a guard at a security desk and shot another man in the lobby, the commissioner said.

The man took the elevator to the 33rd floor offices of the company that owned the building, Rudin Management, and shot and killed one person on that floor. The man then shot himself, the commissioner said. The building, 345 Park Avenue, also holds offices of the financial services firm KPMG.

