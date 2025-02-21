LA mayor dismisses fire chief over response to most destructive wildfire in city history last month

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Six weeks after devastating wildfires, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ousted the city’s fire chief amid a public rift over preparations for the fires and finger-pointing between the chief and City Hall.

Bass says in a statement she is removing Chief Kristin Crowley immediately

Bass says 1,000 firefighters could have been on duty the morning the fires broke out but “were instead sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch.”

