JetBlue will imitate bigger and more successful rivals by opening airport lounges at JFK, Boston

JetBlue Airways will open its first airport lounges next year in New York and Boston in a bid to compete with larger airlines for premium travelers.

The airline said Thursday that it will open an 8,000-square-foot lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York late next year, followed shortly by an 11,000-square-foot one at Boston Logan International Airport.

JetBlue said the lounges will primarily be for top-level members of its TrueBlue frequent-flyer program and those who get a new, premium JetBlue-branded credit card that is not yet available. The airline will also sell day passes if space is available.

Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing and customer support for the New York-based airline, said the lounges are part of building stronger service for premium leisure travelers on the East Coast.

“The lounges are something we have been looking at for a while, and now is the right time to put in these extra benefits for our most valuable customers,” O'Brien said in an interview.

JetBlue declined to say how much it will cost to build and operate the lounges, which are a staple at key airports for American, Delta and United.

Delta and United have reported that revenue from premium passengers is growing faster than other segments.

O'Brien said JetBlue will consider whether to open lounges at other airports after it sees results from JFK and Boston.

