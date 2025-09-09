Israel targets Hamas leadership in Qatar as they had been discussing Gaza war ceasefire negotiations

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Israel launched a strike targeting Hamas' leadership in Qatar on Tuesday, officials said, further widening its campaign against the militant group, as negotiations over ending the war in the Gaza Strip appear stalemated before a new military offensive there.

Black smoke rose over the skyline of the Qatari capital, Doha, with authorities there acknowledging the strike. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the attack.

The assault marks the second time the energy-rich nation has been directly attacked in the nearly two years of war that have gripped the wider Middle East since Hamas' attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 — even as it has served as a key negotiator in efforts to end the conflict. It also calls into question whether any negotiations immediately will continue.

Attack came Tuesday afternoon

It wasn't immediately clear how the attack was carried out, though Israeli military spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee referred to Israel's air force carrying out the strike. Qatar Airways planes continued landing in Doha amid the strike, even as at least one Qatari air force aircraft took off on patrol over the country.

Israeli officials have sent mixed messages throughout the war, relying on Qatari mediation while also questioning its willingness to put pressure on Hamas. In a statement after the attack, which didn't specifically name Qatar, Israel's military said Hamas' leaders were “directly responsible for the brutal October 7th massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel.”

The Israelis said it used “precise munitions and additional intelligence” in the strike, without elaborating. An Israeli official, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss details beyond the statement, confirmed that the Israelis targeted Hamas in Qatar.

Qatar condemned what it referred to as a “cowardly Israeli attack” on Hamas’ political headquarters in Doha. Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari called it a “flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.”

Qatar “confirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any act that targets its security and sovereignty,” al-Ansari added.

Qatar twice attacked during Mideast wars

Qatar's vast Al-Udeid Air Base, home to the U.S. military's forward headquarters for its Middle East-based Central Command, came under Iranian attack during the 12-day Iran-Israel war that saw American bombers attack Iranian nuclear sites.

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar said that it had “instituted a shelter-in-place order for their facilities.”

“U.S. citizens are advised to shelter-in-place,” it added.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he was giving his "last warning" to Hamas regarding a possible ceasefire, as Arab officials described a new U.S. proposal. A senior Hamas official called it a "humiliating surrender document," but the militant group said that it would discuss the proposal and respond within days.

The proposal, presented by Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, calls for a negotiated end of the war and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza once the hostages are released and a ceasefire is established, according to Egyptian and Hamas officials familiar with the talks, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door discussions.

Mediators had previously focused on brokering a temporary ceasefire and the release of some hostages, with the two sides then holding talks on a more permanent truce. Witkoff walked away from those talks in July, after which Hamas accepted a proposal that the mediators said was almost identical to an earlier one that Israel had approved.

An official in Egypt, which also has been meditating a potential ceasefire, told the AP that the strike came when a meeting by Hamas officials over the talks had been scheduled for the site. The official spoke on condition of anonymity, because he wasn’t authorized to talk to reporters.

Josef Federman reported from Jerusalem. Samy Magdy contributed to this report from Cairo.

