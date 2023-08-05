Invasive spotted lanternfly continuing to spread across Ohio, wildlife officials say

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — An invasive tiny red, black, and white insect is continuing to spread across the state.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed several new spotted lanternfly infestations across Ohio, according to a media release.

The insect has been found near major cities such as Columbus and Toledo, the ODA said.

As a result of new detections, Franklin, Hamilton, Lucas, Mahoning, and Muskingum counties will be added to the spotted lanternfly regulation.

The spotted lanternfly is a plant hopper insect that is native to Asia and feeds on the sap of a variety of plants and lay its egg, usually starting in October, on hard surfaces like tree bark.

The pest is a great concern to the grape and wine industry, according to the ODA.

If you spot one of these colorful incests, report the sight to the Ohio Department of Agriculture website.

THE ODA said to take a picture of the insect you believe is a lanternfly, upload your picture, and provide some basic information about where you saw it.





