How to take care of yourself and your finances when you've experienced a layoff

NEW YORK — (AP) — Recent layoffs from technology and media companies and government agencies might have you thinking about job security.

Losing your job is a difficult thing to process and you might feel the impact in several parts of your life. But there are things you can do to alleviate some of the stress and anxiety.

If you've been laid off, experts recommend that you first take a moment to process and then move on with a plan for your job search.

“A layoff can feel so personal but it’s not a reflection of your value or what you contributed. Especially in the U.S., the work we do is so tied to our identity,” said Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, a financial therapist.

Here are some expert recommendations to help you take care of your finances and your mental health if you've lost your job:

Take a break to process

Losing your job can cause a lot of stress and financial anxiety, so it's important that you take time to emotionally process.

“Acknowledge and normalize that they're going to feel a range of emotions, whether it's anger or sadness,” Bryan-Podvin said.

Whether you are feeling sadness, shock, anger or even relief, taking a moment to feel those emotions can help you move forward.

Review your current financial situation

To make plans for the future, it’s essential that you review your current financial situation, said career coach Marlo Lyons.

If you have a budget, take a closer look and review whether you have expenses that you can temporarily cut to save money. Lyons recommends that you know how long your severance package will last if you're receiving one.

Applying for unemployment benefits as soon as possible can help alleviate some of the financial stress of a layoff. While the amount you get for unemployment might not be as much as your salary, it can help you to stay afloat for some time, Lyons said.

The Labor Department has tips on applying for unemployment.

Remember that you are not your job

Getting laid off from a job can affect your self-esteem, so Bryan-Podvin recommends that you create a list of good qualities about yourself that add to your overall value as a person. Bryan-Podvin calls this a “non-financial asset list."

“If I were doing a non-financial asset list on myself I might say I’m a pretty good partner and a fun aunt,” she said.

When working with her clients, Bryan-Podvin recommends that they create this list to remind them that their self-worth is part of their net worth.

Adjust spending

If you lose your job, you'll need to be more strategic about your spending, said Jesse Mecham, founder of the money management app YNAB.

“In a layoff, it becomes even more imperative that you treat every dollar with more attention than you have in the past,” Mecham said.

Part of YNAB's budgeting strategy is giving each dollar a job, whether it is to pay rent, buy groceries or add to your savings account.

When adjusting your spending, Bryan-Podvin also recommends that you approach this with some compassion. Since cutting back can bleed into not doing activities that make you happy, she recommends reminding yourself that this is a temporary pause rather than a permanent change in your lifestyle.

Avoid overusing your credit card

While utilizing your credit card to pay for some expenses is almost inevitable, it's best to not completely lean on credit while you're searching for a new job.

“If getting a new job takes them a little longer than they thought, that credit card has just become an anchor for them,” Mecham said.

Even though unemployment is temporary, Mecham recommends cutting expenses rather than keeping them at the same level and leaning on credit.

Find community resources

Look for community resources, whether that means finding a food bank near you or applying for a temporary hardship program.

“Lots of communities offer temporary hardship programs when it comes to necessary bills, such as electricity or water,” Bryan-Podvin said.

USA.Gov offers a benefit finder where you can find available programs and how to apply.

Approach your job search with a plan

As you are applying to new jobs, Lyons recommends that you take some time to assess if your professional goals are still the same.

If you’re continuing in the same field, Lyons recommends that you make your resume “forward-looking,” which means showing your future employer what you can do, not just what you have done.

“You want to show the employer what you can do, what unique value you can bring to that particular job that no other candidate can bring because of your previous experience,” Lyons said.

Lyons also recommends that you activate your network by reaching out to past colleagues on LinkedIn or attending industry networking events. Online certifications are another great way to make yourself a better candidate, she added.

Create and maintain a routine

Having a routine can help you take care of your mental health and keep a cadence of applying to jobs.

Plan your days so they include eating at your usual time, exercising and applying for jobs for a specific amount of time.

“When we are laid off, unemployment can feel really aimless, especially if it came at us kind of out of nowhere,” Bryan-Podvin said.

It’s also important to avoid isolating yourself and lean on your support system for emotional support, she added.

