How much house $1 million buys you in Akron

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Akron. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

4837 Arbour Green Dr, Bath

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,666

- Price per square foot: $245

- See 4837 Arbour Green Dr, Bath on Redfin.com

2166 Ridgewood Rd, Akron

- Price: $885,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,610

- Price per square foot: $157

- See 2166 Ridgewood Rd, Akron on Redfin.com

1302 Hillandale Dr, Akron

- Price: $869,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,404

- Price per square foot: $255

- See 1302 Hillandale Dr, Akron on Redfin.com

889 Eaton Ave, Akron

- Price: $849,900

- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,680

- Price per square foot: $149

- See 889 Eaton Ave, Akron on Redfin.com

4700 Barnsleigh Dr, Bath

- Price: $799,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,488

- Price per square foot: $229

- See 4700 Barnsleigh Dr, Bath on Redfin.com

576 Saunders Ave, Coventry Township

- Price: $780,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,740

- Price per square foot: $448

- See 576 Saunders Ave, Coventry Township on Redfin.com

3545 Malley Ave, Akron

- Price: $749,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,680

- Price per square foot: $445

- See 3545 Malley Ave, Akron on Redfin.com

5118 Duxbury Dr, Copley

- Price: $739,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,772

- Price per square foot: $195

- See 5118 Duxbury Dr, Copley on Redfin.com

3773 N Shore Dr, Akron

- Price: $736,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,274

- Price per square foot: $224

- See 3773 N Shore Dr, Akron on Redfin.com

834 Eaton Park Ln, Akron

- Price: $729,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,930

- Price per square foot: $123

- See 834 Eaton Park Ln, Akron on Redfin.com

333 N Portage Path #6, Akron

- Price: $725,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,571

- Price per square foot: $203

- See 333 N Portage Path #6, Akron on Redfin.com

2917 W Bath Rd, Bath

- Price: $725,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,544

- Price per square foot: $284

- See 2917 W Bath Rd, Bath on Redfin.com

2634 Deer Ridge Run, Cuyahoga Falls

- Price: $719,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,680

- Price per square foot: $153

- See 2634 Deer Ridge Run, Cuyahoga Falls on Redfin.com

3658 Birdland Ave, Akron

- Price: $713,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,250

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 3658 Birdland Ave, Akron on Redfin.com

3730 Overlook Ct, Akron

- Price: $699,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,380

- Price per square foot: $207

- See 3730 Overlook Ct, Akron on Redfin.com

3478 Yellow Creek Rd, Bath

- Price: $699,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,275

- Price per square foot: $213

- See 3478 Yellow Creek Rd, Bath on Redfin.com

4721 Copley Rd, Akron

- Price: $689,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,180

- Price per square foot: $216

- See 4721 Copley Rd, Akron on Redfin.com

906 Heritage Ln, Akron

- Price: $639,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,660

- Price per square foot: $174

- See 906 Heritage Ln, Akron on Redfin.com

282 Hollythorn Dr, Copley

- Price: $634,500

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,307

- Price per square foot: $147

- See 282 Hollythorn Dr, Copley on Redfin.com

255 Harmony Hills Dr, Akron

- Price: $625,000

- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,431

- Price per square foot: $182

- See 255 Harmony Hills Dr, Akron on Redfin.com

21 Furnace St #705, Akron

- Price: $599,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,557

- Price per square foot: $234

- See 21 Furnace St #705, Akron on Redfin.com

3568 Peninsula Dr, Coventry

- Price: $595,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,027

- Price per square foot: $293

- See 3568 Peninsula Dr, Coventry on Redfin.com

643 Isle View Dr, Akron

- Price: $590,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,342

- Price per square foot: $251

- See 643 Isle View Dr, Akron on Redfin.com

556 Heritage Woods Dr, Akron

- Price: $574,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,346

- Price per square foot: $171

- See 556 Heritage Woods Dr, Akron on Redfin.com

21 Furnace St #608, Akron

- Price: $574,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,389

- Price per square foot: $240

- See 21 Furnace St #608, Akron on Redfin.com

754 Merriman Rd, Akron

- Price: $569,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,732

- Price per square foot: $208

- See 754 Merriman Rd, Akron on Redfin.com

128 Overwood Rd, Akron

- Price: $549,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,524

- Price per square foot: $156

- See 128 Overwood Rd, Akron on Redfin.com

453 Sunrise View Dr, Akron

- Price: $537,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,140

- Price per square foot: $251

- See 453 Sunrise View Dr, Akron on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.