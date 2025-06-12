Homeland Security secretary pledges to carry on with Trump's immigration crackdown despite unrest

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem pledged Thursday to carry on with the Trump administration's immigration crackdown despite waves of unrest across the U.S., while in Texas thousands of National Guard troops were on standby in case more trouble breaks out.

The moves unfolded as cities nationwide braced for major demonstrations against President Donald Trump over the weekend, and their leaders pleaded with residents to protest peacefully.

Noem said the immigration raids that fueled the protests will move forward, saying agents have thousands of targets.

"This is only going to continue until we have peace on the streets of Los Angeles," she said during a news conference that was interrupted by shouting from U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat who was forcibly removed from the event.

Noem spoke hours before President Donald Trump's use of troops to help carry out immigration raids faced its biggest challenge yet as a federal judge began weighing a request from California Gov. Gavin Newsom to put an emergency stop to the practice.

Newsom has warned that the military intervention is part of a broader effort by Trump to overturn norms at the heart of the nation's democracy. He also said that sending National Guard troops on the raids has further inflamed tensions in Los Angeles, where large and sometimes volatile protests have broken out since the crackdown began nearly a week ago.

So far, the protests have been centered mostly in downtown LA near City Hall and a federal detention center where some immigrants are being held. Much of the sprawling city has been spared from the protests.

The Trump administration on Wednesday called Newsom's lawsuit a “crass political stunt endangering American lives.”

The court hearing Thursday in San Francisco opened with Senior U.S. District Court Judge Charles R. Breyer asking attorneys whether Trump followed the law when he called in the National Guard.

“We’re talking about the president exercising his authority, and the president is, of course, limited in that authority,” Breyer said. "That’s the difference between a constitutional government and King George.”

The judge added: “This country was founded in response to a monarch, and the constitution is a document of limitations. I’m trying to figure out where the lines are drawn.”

Demonstrations have picked up across the U.S., with protests emerging in more than a dozen major cities. On Wednesday, police in Seattle used pepper spray to clear out protesters, and officers in Denver used smoke and pepper balls to control a crowd.

Police in riot gear — many on horseback — charged at a group of protesters Wednesday night in LA just before the start of the second night of the city’s downtown curfew. The officers struck some demonstrators with wooden rods and later fired crowd-control projectiles, and there were a handful of arrests.

Mayor Karen Bass said during a news conference Thursday that the previous night's arrests were for more minor infractions like unlawful assembly and curfew violations. She said the curfew would be in place again and she hopes continuing it a few more days sends the message that “we are serious.”

Noem calls action in LA a blueprint

The immigration agents conducting the raids in LA are “putting together a model and a blueprint” for other communities, Noem said.

She pledged that federal authorities “are not going away,” even though, she said, officers have been hit with rocks and bricks and assaulted. She said people with criminal records who are in the country illegally and violent protesters will “face consequences.”

“Just because you think you’re here as a citizen, or because you’re a member of a certain group or you’re not a citizen, it doesn’t mean that you’re going to be protected and not face consequences from the laws that this country stands for," she said.

Noem criticized the California senator's interruption, calling it "inappropriate.” A statement from her agency said Noem and Padilla met after the news conference for about 15 minutes, but it also chided him for “disrespectful political theater.”

Padilla said later that he was demanding answers about the “increasingly extreme immigration enforcement actions” and only wanted to ask Noem a question. He said he was handcuffed but not arrested.

“If this is how this administration responds to a senator with a question, I can only imagine what they are doing to farm workers, to cooks, to day laborers throughout the Los Angeles community,” he said.

Military involvement escalates in LA

The Trump administration has rapidly expanded military deployments to Los Angeles over the past week and has said it is willing to send troops to other cities to assist with immigration enforcement and controlling disturbances — in line with what Trump promised during last year's campaign.

Some 2,000 Guard soldiers are in the nation's second-largest city and are soon to be joined by 2,000 more, along with about 700 Marines, said Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, who's in charge of the operation.

About 500 of the Guard troops deployed to the Los Angeles protests have been trained to accompany agents on immigration operations, the commander said Wednesday. The Guard has the authority to temporarily detain people who attack officers, but any arrests must be made by law enforcement.

While some troops have already gone on such missions, he said it’s too early to say if that will continue even after the protests die down.

“We are expecting a ramp-up,” Sherman said, noting that protests across the nation were being discussed. “I’m focused right here in LA, what’s going on right here. But you know, I think we’re, we’re very concerned.”

States face questions on deploying troops

With more demonstrations expected over the weekend, and the possibility that Trump could send troops to other states for immigration enforcement, governors are weighing what to do.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has put 5,000 National Guard members on standby in cities where demonstrations are planned. In other Republican-controlled states, governors have not said when or how they're planning to deploy troops for protests.

A group of Democratic governors earlier this week signed a statement calling Trump’s deployments “an alarming abuse of power.”

“Illinois follows the law. But let me be clear: We expect the federal government to follow the law too,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Thursday during a Capitol Hill hearing on state immigration policies.

Hundreds have been arrested in LA protests

Los Angeles police have made about 470 arrests since Saturday, the vast majority of which were for failing to leave the area at the request of law enforcement, according to the police department.

There have been a handful of more serious charges, including for assault against police officers and for possession of a Molotov cocktail and a gun. Nine police officers have been hurt, mostly with minor injures. Some were transported to a hospital and released.

Rodriguez reported from San Francisco and Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio. Associated Press writers Julie Watson in San Diego, Jesse Bedayn in Denver, and Jim Vertuno in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.

