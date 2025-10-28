The highest-value homes in Columbus

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Columbus' most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 140 Park Dr, Columbus, OH 43209

- Approximate home value: $5,848,608

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 13,800

- See 140 Park Dr, Columbus, OH 43209 on Redfin.com

#2. 212 Park Dr, Columbus, OH 43209

- Approximate home value: $5,612,617

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 8,428

- See 212 Park Dr, Columbus, OH 43209 on Redfin.com

#3. 2427 Tremont Rd, Columbus, OH 43221

- Approximate home value: $5,586,716

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 10,586

- See 2427 Tremont Rd, Columbus, OH 43221 on Redfin.com

#4. 4090 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43224

- Approximate home value: $5,212,155

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 53,133

- See 4090 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43224 on Redfin.com

#5. 550 S Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH 43213

- Approximate home value: $5,061,785

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 550 S Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH 43213 on Redfin.com

#6. 435 N Columbia Ave, Columbus, OH 43209

- Approximate home value: $4,957,598

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 9,648

- See 435 N Columbia Ave, Columbus, OH 43209 on Redfin.com

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.