Highest-rated Class of 2025 football recruits from Ohio

The dust has finally settled on the Class of 2025 football recruiting cycle. As programs look at their finalized rosters, the future landscape of college football is beginning to take shape. From five-star quarterbacks making headlines to underrated defensive linemen poised for breakout careers, this class is loaded with game-changing talent.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Class of 2025 football recruits from Ohio using data from 247Sports. Here's the players from Ohio set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

(Stacker/Stacker)

kuzmaphoto // Shutterstock

#20. Brian Kortovich (TE)

- National rank: #529 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #27

- College: Penn State

- High school: Villa Angela-St. Joseph (Cleveland, OH)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Hannah Leigh Barnes // Shutterstock

#19. Cody Haddad (S)

- National rank: #521 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #45

- College: Ohio State

- High school: St Ignatius (Cleveland, OH)

(Stacker/Stacker)

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#18. Grant Beerman (LB)

- National rank: #423 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #47

- College: Illinois

- High school: Lakota West (West Chester, OH)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Bobby Stevens Photo // Shutterstock

#17. Jaimier Scott (ATH)

- National rank: #394 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #21

- College: Wisconsin

- High school: Mt. Healthy (Cincinnati, OH)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Fabricio Barili // Shutterstock

#16. Jake Cook (IOL)

- National rank: #376 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #23

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Westerville North (Westerville, OH)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Pell Studio // Shutterstock

#15. Noah King (CB)

- National rank: #362 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #34

- College: Kansas State

- High school: Hamilton (Hamilton, OH)

(Stacker/Stacker)

David Lee // Shutterstock

#14. Luka Gilbert (TE)

- National rank: #351 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #22

- College: Miami

- High school: Lakota West (West Chester, OH)

(Stacker/Stacker)

zoff // Shutterstock

#13. Dante McClellan (LB)

- National rank: #349 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #39

- College: Missouri

- High school: McKinley (Canton, OH)

(Stacker/Stacker)

MaverickZ85 // Shutterstock

#12. Dawayne Galloway (CB)

- National rank: #337 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #31

- College: West Virginia

- High school: Marion-Franklin (Columbus, OH)

(Stacker/Stacker)

David Lee // Shutterstock

#11. Brody Lennon (TE)

- National rank: #324 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #17

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Gilmour Academy (Gates Mills, OH)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#10. Shaun Terry II (WR)

- National rank: #300 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #38

- College: Missouri

- High school: Ironton (Ironton, OH)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Andrew Angelov // Shutterstock

#9. Chaz Coleman (Edge)

- National rank: #291 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #30

- College: Penn State

- High school: Warren G Harding (Warren, OH)

Ron Alvey // Shutterstock

#8. Bodpegn Miller (ATH)

- National rank: #282 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #11

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Ontario (Mansfield, OH)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Guzel Studio // Shutterstock

#7. Marquise Davis (RB)

- National rank: #161 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #11

- College: Missouri

- High school: Cleveland Heights (Cleveland, OH)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Andrew Angelov // Shutterstock

#6. Bo Jackson (RB)

- National rank: #160 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #10

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Villa Angela-St. Joseph (Cleveland, OH)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Andrew Angelov // Shutterstock

#5. Ryan Montgomery (QB)

- National rank: #131 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #12

- College: Georgia

- High school: Findlay (Findlay, OH)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#4. Carter Lowe (OT)

- National rank: #74 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #11

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Whitmer (Toledo, OH)

(Stacker/Stacker)

aspen rock // Shutterstock

#3. Justin Hill (Edge)

- National rank: #60 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #6

- College: Alabama

- High school: Winton Woods (Cincinnati, OH)

(Stacker/Stacker)

HY-DP // Shutterstock

#2. Trey McNutt (S)

- National rank: #31 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: Oregon

- High school: Shaker Heights (Cleveland, OH)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ron Alvey // Shutterstock

#1. Tavien St. Clair (QB)

- National rank: #7 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #3

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Bellefontaine (Bellefontaine, OH)