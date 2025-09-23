Highest-paying jobs for high school graduates

Here's a riddle: What do anesthesiologists, lawyers, aerospace engineers, and financial advisors have in common? They're all listed as the highest-paying jobs in America—and all require at least a college degree. Turns out, your guidance counselors were right when they said going to college would lead to a bright future.

According to February 2025 data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the average recent college graduate earns $60,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $40,000. To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for all workers in the United States is $66,621, according to the Social Security Administration.

Of course, not everyone wants to or can afford to attend college, which continues to rise in cost. According to the Education Data Initiative, average tuition at a public, in-state university comes in at $9,750 per year, while tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $28,386 and $38,421, respectively.

But just because you decide higher education isn't in the cards doesn't mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose. To discover which jobs pay high school graduates the most, Stacker consulted data from the BLS Occupational Outlook Handbook, last updated in May 2025. None of the 50 jobs on this list requires more than a high school diploma or equivalent. All jobs are ranked by their average annual income, and ties are broken by the number of employees on that job. Any job titles that the BLS listed as "all other" in the name were excluded, as those are aggregates of multiple jobs and salary data is less accurate than the listed salaries for individual jobs. Jobs that did not pay a specific average wage per year were also excluded.

Read on to discover which jobs that only require a high school degree paid the highest annual wages in 2024, from highly technical roles that require substantial on-the-job training to trades you can pick up quickly.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Guiderom // Shutterstock

#50. Rail car repairers

- Median annual income in 2024: $65,680

- Median hourly income in 2024: $31.58

- Total employment in 2024: 18,300

- Typical training: Long-term on-the-job training

If a train breaks down, a rail car repairer will likely diagnose and repair the issue. Illinois, Texas, Pennsylvania, and New York employ the highest numbers of people in this profession.

(Stacker/Stacker)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#49. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

- Median annual income in 2024: $66,140

- Median hourly income in 2024: $31.80

- Total employment in 2024: 1,495,580

- Typical training: None

This massive job category employed more than 1.4 million Americans in 2019. The largest proportion of first-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers work in the credit industry, but large numbers also work in doctor's offices, local government, corporate management, and food and beverage stores.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joey Chung // Shutterstock

#48. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

- Median annual income in 2024: $66,260

- Median hourly income in 2024: $31.86

- Total employment in 2024: 1,189,330

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Department of Labor job description: "Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems."

(Stacker/Stacker)

Vladeep // Shutterstock

#47. Crane and tower operators

- Median annual income in 2024: $66,370

- Median hourly income in 2024: $31.91

- Total employment in 2024: 42,000

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Crane and tower operators drive huge pieces of machinery and use them to move materials or products at a variety of job sites. Texas, California, and Florida employ the largest numbers of crane and tower operators in the country.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#46. Property, real estate, and community association managers

- Median annual income in 2024: $66,700

- Median hourly income in 2024: $32.07

- Total employment in 2024: 296,640

- Typical training: Short-term on-the-job training

When touring a prospective apartment or office space, a property, real estate, or community association manager might be the person leading the way. These professionals also liaise with tenants and owners, inspect the grounds, and lease properties. Although some employers might favor applicants with college degrees, a high school diploma is the only job requirement for this profession.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#45. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

- Median annual income in 2024: $66,780

- Median hourly income in 2024: $32.11

- Total employment in 2024: 1,266,860

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

A good salesperson can sell just about anything: The trick of the trade lies in knowing your product well and knowing how to market it to prospective clients. As long as sales representatives have the soft skills necessary, they don't need any education beyond a high school diploma.

(Stacker/Stacker)

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#44. Flight attendants

- Median annual income in 2024: $67,130

- Median hourly income in 2024: Not available

- Total employment in 2024: 130,110

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Although flight attendants must be certified by the Federal Aviation Administration, they don't need a college degree to do their jobs. The 10-year forecast for flight attendant jobs predicts a growth rate of about 10%, but that doesn't account for the sharp decrease in the number of airline passengers and subsequent business turbulence that airlines faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Executives and investors remain cautious about the recovery of the industry.

(Stacker/Stacker)

mrak.hr // Shutterstock

#43. Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators

- Median annual income in 2024: $67,370

- Median hourly income in 2024: $32.39

- Total employment in 2024: 16,480

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators actually build and maintain the railroad tracks that passenger and cargo trains run on. Most hold jobs in the transportation industry, but mining operations and quarries also require this kind of work.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sergii Kovalov // Shutterstock

#42. Fabric and apparel patternmakers

- Median annual income in 2024: $67,670

- Median hourly income in 2024: $32.54

- Total employment in 2024: 2,860

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Fashion plates and keen crafters alike might be interested in this line of work. Fabric and apparel patternmakers cut and create the master patterns used to make all kinds of clothes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many fashion brands pivoted to producing cloth face masks instead of their normal apparel—an endeavor that relies on the work of patternmakers.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#41. Lodging managers

- Median annual income in 2024: $68,130

- Median hourly income in 2024: $32.76

- Total employment in 2024: 41,350

- Typical training: None

Anywhere that provides temporary accommodations for travelers likely has a lodging manager on site to direct and coordinate the staff's efforts. The vast majority work at hotels, motels, and resorts, but some lodging managers also operate campgrounds and RV parks.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Peruphotart // Shutterstock

#40. Loading and moving machine operators, underground mining

- Median annual income in 2024: $68,860

- Median hourly income in 2024: $33.11

- Total employment in 2024: 6,130

- Typical training: Short-term on-the-job training

Department of Labor job description: "Operate underground loading or moving machine to load or move coal, ore, or rock using shuttle or mine car or conveyors. Equipment may include power shovels, hoisting engines equipped with cable-drawn scraper or scoop, or machines equipped with gathering arms and conveyor."

(Stacker/Stacker)

ded pixto // Shutterstock

#39. Wellhead pumpers

- Median annual income in 2024: $70,010

- Median hourly income in 2024: $33.66

- Total employment in 2024: 17,350

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Wellhead pumpers run power pumps and other equipment in oil fields to produce a flow of gas or oil. The highest concentration of wellhead pumper jobs are located in Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Pennsylvania.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kitawit Jitaton // Shutterstock

#38. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

- Median annual income in 2024: $70,500

- Median hourly income in 2024: $33.90

- Total employment in 2024: 98,360

- Typical training: Long-term on-the-job training

Telecommunications line installers and repairers lay the cable and fiber optic networks that bring internet, phone service, and cable to homes and offices. Demand for this job is predicted to remain steady from 2018 to 2028—no surprise, given the country's reliance on the internet.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Parilov // Shutterstock

#37. Pile driver operators

- Median annual income in 2024: $70,510

- Median hourly income in 2024: $33.90

- Total employment in 2024: 3,040

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Pile driver operators drive large machines used to place piles, or vertical elements of deep foundations, for the construction of buildings, bridges, and other structures. As the construction industry grows from 2018 to 2028, jobs for pile drivers and other construction professionals are likely to become more prevalent.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#36. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

- Median annual income in 2024: $71,190

- Median hourly income in 2024: $34.23

- Total employment in 2024: 685,140

- Typical training: None

First-line supervisors of production and operating workers usually work in manufacturing, whether of plastic products, motor vehicle parts, machinery, or metal products. They oversee the work of a team of production workers, including inspectors and precision workers.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Avatar_023 // Shutterstock

#35. Gas compressor and gas pumping station operators

- Median annual income in 2024: $71,510

- Median hourly income in 2024: $34.38

- Total employment in 2024: 5,110

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Gas compressor and gas pumping station operators use engine-driven compressors to transmit or recover gases such as butane, nitrogen, hydrogen, and natural gas. Only a few thousand jobs exist nationwide, with the largest numbers in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and North Dakota.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kmpzzz // Shutterstock

#34. Construction and building inspectors

- Median annual income in 2024: $72,120

- Median hourly income in 2024: $34.67

- Total employment in 2024: 137,210

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Anyone who's ever watched a home renovation TV show knows that passing inspection is a crucial part of the process, and a construction and building inspector needs to sign off on a home before construction can be considered complete. No college degree is required to become an inspector, but you might need to become licensed or certified by your city or state.

(Stacker/Stacker)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#33. Real estate brokers

- Median annual income in 2024: $72,280

- Median hourly income in 2024: $34.75

- Total employment in 2024: 49,590

- Typical training: None

Although real estate brokers often work alongside real estate sales agents, brokers oversee the transactions that sales agents bring in—leading them to earn a higher average annual wage. Brokers must also complete additional education beyond the sales agent level and pass a state licensing exam.

(Stacker/Stacker)

prochasson frederic // Shutterstock

#32. Boilermakers

- Median annual income in 2024: $73,340

- Median hourly income in 2024: $35.26

- Total employment in 2024: 10,170

- Typical training: Apprenticeship

After completing an apprenticeship, boilermakers install, assemble, repair, and maintain boilers in buildings ranging from apartments to offices to construction sites. This work is physically demanding and can require lots of travel, so prospective applicants will have to think carefully about whether they want to take it on.

(Stacker/Stacker)

kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock

#31. Chemical plant and system operators

- Median annual income in 2024: $73,540

- Median hourly income in 2024: $35.35

- Total employment in 2024: 17,840

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

The vast majority of chemical plant and system operators work in chemical manufacturing, although a smaller number work in petroleum products and pharmaceutical manufacturing. The highest concentration of these jobs can be found in Louisiana.

(Stacker/Stacker)

APChanel // Shutterstock

#30. Railroad conductors and yardmasters

- Median annual income in 2024: $74,080

- Median hourly income in 2024: $35.62

- Total employment in 2024: 42,710

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Railroad conductors and yardmasters take charge of rail yards, coordinating crews, reviewing train schedules, and generally coordinating workers' activities. The largest number of railroad conductors work in New York, Texas, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Ohio.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#29. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

- Median annual income in 2024: $74,260

- Median hourly income in 2024: $35.70

- Total employment in 2024: 472,770

- Typical training: None

The duties of executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants vary depending on the industry and the executive they support, but likely includes some combination of scheduling meetings, preparing correspondence, and conducting research. The largest number of executive secretaries and administrative assistance work in higher education, local government, and corporate management.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#28. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

- Median annual income in 2024: $74,690

- Median hourly income in 2024: $35.91

- Total employment in 2024: 46,920

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Thermostats, gas regulators, electric meters, and other mechanical governors are the domain of control and valve installers and repairers. Most of these professionals are employed by the natural gas industry, with the electric power industry coming in slightly behind.

(Stacker/Stacker)

kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock

#27. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

- Median annual income in 2024: $75,190

- Median hourly income in 2024: $36.15

- Total employment in 2024: 30,780

- Typical training: Long-term on-the-job training

Regardless of the industry, stationary engineers and boiler operators work on mechanical equipment such as boilers and stationary engines. Many work in manufacturing, hospitals, and government facilities, and often work night and weekend shifts.

(Stacker/Stacker)

pio3 // Shutterstock

#26. Police and sheriff's patrol officers

- Median annual income in 2024: $76,290

- Median hourly income in 2024: $36.68

- Total employment in 2024: 666,990

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Duties of police and sheriff's patrol officers range from something as mundane as issuing a parking ticket or directing traffic to apprehending suspects and patrolling neighborhoods. The vast majority are employed by local governments, and often must pass an entrance exam, fitness test, polygraph exam, and meet other requirements before entering the police academy.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#25. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

- Median annual income in 2024: $76,310

- Median hourly income in 2024: $36.69

- Total employment in 2024: 53,390

- Typical training: None

First-line supervisors of correctional officers oversee the activities of correctional officers in jails and prisons. Most are employed by state and local governments. California and Texas boast the largest number of jobs for these supervisors.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Causeway // Shutterstock

#24. Roof bolters, mining

- Median annual income in 2024: $76,640

- Median hourly income in 2024: $36.85

- Total employment in 2024: 2,230

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Although there are just a few thousand jobs for mining roof bolters in the entire United States, it remains a lucrative career path for high school graduates who are willing to undergo the job training needed. Most of these employees work in coal mining, with the bulk of the jobs concentrated in West Virginia and Kentucky.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#23. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

- Median annual income in 2024: $76,790

- Median hourly income in 2024: $36.92

- Total employment in 2024: 305,020

- Typical training: Long-term on-the-job training

After an insurance claim is made, claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators review them to determine that payments and settlements are made accurately and in accordance with company policies. Most of these professionals work at insurance carriers or brokerages, with smaller numbers working for the federal government or state governments.

(Stacker/Stacker)

APChanel // Shutterstock

#22. Locomotive engineers

- Median annual income in 2024: $77,400

- Median hourly income in 2024: $37.21

- Total employment in 2024: 31,990

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

All aboard! Locomotive engineers drive trains used to transport passengers or freight, as well as interpret signals and comply with railroad rules and regulations. COVID-19 forced some Americans to question whether rail travel was safe, but freight trains and their locomotive engineers continued to play a crucial role in moving goods across the country.

(Stacker/Stacker)

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#21. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

- Median annual income in 2024: $78,300

- Median hourly income in 2024: $37.64

- Total employment in 2024: 600,680

- Typical training: None

First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers oversee the work of those professionals at automotive repair companies, real estate projects, building equipment contractors, and car dealerships. These jobs will likely remain steady as Americans remain dependent on cars.

(Stacker/Stacker)

sculpies // Shutterstock

#20. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

- Median annual income in 2024: $78,690

- Median hourly income in 2024: $37.83

- Total employment in 2024: 806,080

- Typical training: None

First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers supervise workers at construction sites for residential homes, commercial properties, civil projects, and more. Like all jobs in the construction industry, employment opportunities for first-line supervisors are projected to grow alongside the industry.

(Stacker/Stacker)

JL IMAGES // Shutterstock

#19. Transit and railroad police

- Median annual income in 2024: $82,320

- Median hourly income in 2024: $39.58

- Total employment in 2024: 3,000

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Transit and railroad police protect railroad and transit property on behalf of transportation agencies or state and local governments. Most transit and railroad police jobs are located in New York, likely as part of local transit agencies such as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority that runs the New York City subway system.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Lagerek // Shutterstock

#18. Gas plant operators

- Median annual income in 2024: $83,400

- Median hourly income in 2024: $40.10

- Total employment in 2024: 15,910

- Typical training: Long-term on-the-job training

Gas plant operators distribute natural gas for utility companies through a system of pressurized pipelines. Natural gas consumption in the U.S. was lower across most sectors in 2020, but global demand, including the United States, is expected to stay stable or grow through 2025.

(Stacker/Stacker)

APChanel // Shutterstock

#17. Signal and track switch repairers

- Median annual income in 2024: $83,600

- Median hourly income in 2024: $40.19

- Total employment in 2024: 8,210

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Signal and track switch repairers install and maintain the electric gate crossings, signals, signal equipment, track switches, section lines, and other systems within railroad tracks. New York employs the largest number of these employees in the country.

(Stacker/Stacker)

g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#16. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

- Median annual income in 2024: $84,130

- Median hourly income in 2024: $40.45

- Total employment in 2024: 219,010

- Typical training: None

Budgeting, hiring, accounting, and personnel management are just a few of the duties of first-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers. Electronics and appliance stores, creditors, and wholesalers employ most of these supervising employees.

(Stacker/Stacker)

wonderlustpicstravel // Shutterstock

#15. Subway and streetcar operators

- Median annual income in 2024: $84,830

- Median hourly income in 2024: $40.78

- Total employment in 2024: 9,200

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Anyone who takes public transportation regularly likely has a strong appreciation for the subway and streetcar operators that help get passengers to their destinations. Most are employed by state or local governments—California boasts the highest number of these employees.

(Stacker/Stacker)

HannaTor // Shutterstock

#14. Gambling managers

- Median annual income in 2024: $85,580

- Median hourly income in 2024: $41.14

- Total employment in 2024: 4,620

- Typical training: None

In a casino, gambling managers take charge of the entire gambling floor, from staffing needs to the house rules. California, home to 69 casinos, and Nevada, home of gambling haven Las Vegas, employ the largest numbers of gambling managers in the country.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Washburn HM // Shutterstock

#13. Transportation inspectors

- Median annual income in 2024: $85,750

- Median hourly income in 2024: $41.23

- Total employment in 2024: 23,320

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Transportation inspectors monitor freight trains and passenger trains for safety, and typically work for either railroad companies or federal, state, or local governments. Jobs for this occupation are expected to grow 5.9% between 2016 and 2026.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#12. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

- Median annual income in 2024: $87,980

- Median hourly income in 2024: $42.30

- Total employment in 2024: 5,910

- Typical training: None

The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly difficult for farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers. The closures of huge food processing plants due to outbreaks and loss of business from shuttered restaurants and commercial kitchens caused the industry to take a dip, but experts say it's poised to bounce back. Over the past few decades, job growth for farmers has held steady as increased agricultural efficiency has consolidated the country's food production into a smaller number of large farms.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#11. Models

- Median annual income in 2024: $89,990

- Median hourly income in 2024: $43.26

- Total employment in 2024: 5,350

- Typical training: None

Department of Labor job description: "Model garments or other apparel and accessories for prospective buyers at fashion shows, private showings, or retail establishments. May pose for photos to be used in magazines or advertisements. May pose as subject for paintings, sculptures, and other types of artistic expression."

(Stacker/Stacker)

Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#10. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

- Median annual income in 2024: $92,560

- Median hourly income in 2024: $44.50

- Total employment in 2024: 123,680

- Typical training: Long-term on-the-job training

Whether they're repairing lines and cables or erecting huge poles, electrical power-line installers and repairers install and maintain the power lines that bring electricity to homes and businesses. Most of these workers are employed by utility companies, electric power companies, or local governments.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#9. Postmasters and mail superintendents

- Median annual income in 2024: $92,730

- Median hourly income in 2024: $44.58

- Total employment in 2024: 13,810

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Postmasters and mail superintendents orchestrate the operations of an entire post office, from administrative tasks to coordinating workers' activities. However, as automated systems take over the jobs of some postal workers, jobs for postmasters and superintendents might also become less common.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Prath // Shutterstock

#8. Detectives and criminal investigators

- Median annual income in 2024: $93,580

- Median hourly income in 2024: $44.99

- Total employment in 2024: 110,790

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Detectives and criminal investigators work for federal, state, or local governments to prevent and investigate crimes. In most police departments, the only way to become a detective is through first becoming a police officer and being promoted through the ranks.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#7. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

- Median annual income in 2024: $97,540

- Median hourly income in 2024: $46.90

- Total employment in 2024: 34,860

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

The overwhelming majority of petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers work for petroleum and coal products manufacturing companies, though a smaller number work in the oil and natural gas industries. Texas employs the bulk of these workers, thanks to its position as the leading producer of crude oil in the country.

(Stacker/Stacker)

michaeljung // Shutterstock

#6. Power plant operators

- Median annual income in 2024: $99,670

- Median hourly income in 2024: $47.92

- Total employment in 2024: 30,720

- Typical training: Long-term on-the-job training

Power plant operators generate electric power by using specialized machines, and typically work for either electric companies or local governments. States with large populations—and heavy demand for electricity—like California and New York boast the highest number of jobs for this occupation.

(Stacker/Stacker)

goodluz // Shutterstock

#5. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

- Median annual income in 2024: $102,010

- Median hourly income in 2024: $49.05

- Total employment in 2024: 213,000

- Typical training: None

The most lucrative job for high school graduates in the United States is as a transportation, storage, and distribution manager. These employees plan and coordinate transportation, storage, and distribution of products according to their employer's best practices as well as laws and regulations. Most of these managers work in either warehousing, trucking, or company management, although smaller numbers work for local governments or the federal government.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#4. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

- Median annual income in 2024: $105,980

- Median hourly income in 2024: $50.95

- Total employment in 2024: 153,130

- Typical training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

First-line supervisors of police and detectives supervise and coordinate the overall operations of a police force, whether they work at the local, state, or federal level. Smaller numbers of these supervisors also work at junior colleges and four-year universities on university police forces.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#3. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

- Median annual income in 2024: $106,580

- Median hourly income in 2024: $51.24

- Total employment in 2024: 23,340

- Typical training: Apprenticeship

Elevator and escalator installers and repairers work on the elevators and escalators in residential buildings, offices, malls, airports, and all other locations. After learning the skills they need through an apprenticeship, most of these workers will also have to become licensed through their state.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Lovely Bird // Shutterstock

#2. Power distributors and dispatchers

- Median annual income in 2024: $107,240

- Median hourly income in 2024: $51.56

- Total employment in 2024: 9,180

- Typical training: Long-term on-the-job training

Power distributors and dispatchers work for power companies or local governments to coordinate, distribute, or regulate electricity or steam. Although the country's dependence on electricity continues to grow, jobs in this field are expected to decline as technological advances make the nation more energy-efficient.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#1. Nuclear power reactor operators

- Median annual income in 2024: $122,610

- Median hourly income in 2024: $58.95

- Total employment in 2024: 5,720

- Typical training: Long-term on-the-job training

Talk about a high-pressure job. Nuclear power reactor operators are responsible for controlling the equipment and controls at nuclear power plants, as well as responding to any abnormalities or emergencies when needed. New York employs the highest numbers of nuclear power reactor operators in the country, and gets more than a third of its electricity from nuclear power.

Data reporting by Wade Zhou.