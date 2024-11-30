Heavy snow blankets parts of the US during busy holiday travel weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — The first big snowfall of the season is blanketing towns along Lake Erie in upstate New York and northwestern Pennsylvania in the middle of the hectic holiday travel and shopping weekend, while numbing cold and heavy snow could persist into next week and cause hazards in the Great Lakes, Plains and Midwest regions.

The heavy snow has led to a state of emergency declaration in parts of New York and a disaster declaration in Pennsylvania, with officials warning of dangerous conditions for Thanksgiving travelers trying to return home.

“Travel will be extremely difficult and hazardous this weekend, especially in areas where multiple feet of snow may accumulate very quickly,” the National Weather Service said Saturday.

Part of I-90 in Pennsylvania was closed Saturday, as were westbound lanes of the New York Thruway heading toward Pennsylvania. Nearly two feet (61 centimeters) of snow have already fallen in parts of New York, Ohio and Michigan and some 29 inches (73 centimeters) of snow was recorded in Pennsylvania’s northwestern tip.

The roads in parts of northwestern Pennsylvania became so impassable early Saturday that scores of people took refuge overnight in the lobby and hallways of a fully booked Holiday Inn hotel near I-90. Jeremiah Weatherley, a staffer at the hotel, said dozens of people rolled in as the snow piled up, with workers opening the hotel's conference room and giving people blankets so they could sleep on the floors.

“It was hard to manage but we had no choice,” he said. “They just showed up and we don’t want to turn people away.”

Weatherley said he was making people bagels and handing out juice and cereal on Saturday morning, as the group pitched in to help one another dig out their cars from the heavy snow.

“Everyone helped each other,” he said. “It was pretty cool.”

This week's blast of frigid Arctic air also brought bitterly cold temperatures of 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit below average to the Northern Plains, the weather service said. That prompted cold-weather advisories over parts of North Dakota.

Cold air was expected to move over the eastern third of the U.S. by Monday, the weather service said, with temperatures about 10 degrees below average.

Parts of Michigan were battered by the heavy lake-effect snow, which happens when warm moist air rising from a body of water mixes with cold dry air overhead. Bands of snow that have been rolling off Lake Superior for the past three days had buried parts of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula under two feet (61 centimeters) of snow or more just before noon Saturday, said Lily Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Marquette, Michigan, office.

She said 27 inches (69 centimeters) was on the ground just northeast of Ironwood, in the Upper Peninsula’s western reaches adjacent the Wisconsin state line. Another two feet (61 centimeters) of snow had fallen in Munising, Michigan, in the Upper Peninsula's eastern region.

Chapman said the continued lake effect snow showers could add more than a foot of snow (30.5 centimeters) over Michigan’s eastern Upper Peninsula through Monday morning, with six (15 centimeters) to 10 inches (25 centimeters) or higher in the western Upper Peninsula.

Meanwhile, steady winds that trained snow bands Friday on Gaylord, Michigan, dumped 24.8 inches (63 centimeters) of snow, setting a new all-time snowfall record for a single calendar day in the northern Lower Peninsula city that sits in a region dotted by ski resorts, said Keith Berger, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Gaylord office.

Gaylord’s previous all-time daily snowfall record was 17.0 inches (43 centimeters) that fell on March 9, 1942, based on snowfall records dating back to 1940.

The record snowfall was good news for Treetops Resort, a ski resort in Gaylord that features 80 acres (32 hectares) of ski hill terrain among its 2,000 acres (809 hectares), said Doug Hoeh, the resort’s director of recreation.

He said the snowfall boosted the snow base that the resort’s snowmaking machines will be adding to in the coming days before the resort opens for the skiing season next weekend.

“Obviously when you get that much snowfall it’s great for the snow hills but it’s bad for the parking lots, so we’re kind of digging out. But we’re close to being ready to pull the trigger on skiing and the natural snowfall definitely helps,” Hoeh said.

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a proclamation of disaster emergency. Shapiro said parts of Erie County in northwestern Pennsylvania had already received nearly three feet (one meter) of snow with more expected through Monday night. Pennsylvania State Police responded to nearly 200 incidents during the 24-hour period from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

___

Izaguirre reported from Lindenhurst, New York. Callahan reported from Indianapolis. AP Sports Writer John Wawrow contributed from Orchard Park, New York. Freida Frisaro in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Ron Todt in Philadelphia; and Holly Ramer in Concord, New Hampshire, also contributed.

