Hearing held for assistant police chief placed on administrative leave

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A decision could be made soon on whether Miami Township’s assistant police chief gets to keep his job.

Assistant Chief Jason Etter has been on leave since last month.

The Miami Township Board has charged him with several counts of misconduct and failure to uphold the law.

Board members held a hearing Wednesday and were in executive session for over three hours.

Everyone in the executive session was told to give their statement on Etter.

As News Center 7 previously reported, it is alleged that Etter did not investigate a report of harassment or racism in October 2023.

That same month he allegedly gossiped about others in the police department which violates the department’s general orders.

Two months later reports were made saying Etter was generally condescending, misogynistic, and rude.

It is not clear if a decision was made Wednesday night.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.





