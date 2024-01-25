Robitussin maker recalls several lots of cough syrup due to contamination

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The maker of Robitussin cough syrup is recalling several lots of products containing honey due to contamination that could pose a serious risk to people with weakened immune systems.

Haleon's recall covers eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult, which were distributed to stores and pharmacy suppliers. The Food and Drug Administration posted the company's announcement to its website Wednesday.

The products have the potential to cause “severe or life-threatening adverse events,” if taken by people with weakened immune systems, such as organ transplant recipients or those with HIV. Several million people in the U.S. have conditions that impair the immune system's ability to fight off infections. For most healthy individuals, any infections resulting from the products are unlikely to be serious, the company said.

Haleon did not disclose the nature of the contamination but said use of the products could result in severe fungal infections. The company did not immediately respond to requests for additional details Thursday morning.

New Jersey-based Haleon said it has not received any reports of injury or infection linked to the products.

The affected products have expiration dates ranging from October 2025 to June 2026.

People who have used the product should contact a health provider if they think they're experiencing any problem related to the recall. They can also report the problem to the FDA's online system.

