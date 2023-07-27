Mercer County lifeguards recognized for their life-saving measures

MERCER COUNTY — A pair of Mercer County lifeguards have been recognized for their life-saving measures.

>>Damar Hamlin returns to Cincinnati to raise CPR awareness

Jace Jackson and Shannon Neargarder were recognized by the Mercer Health Emergency Department and Celina EMS for their exceptional community heroics, emergency response, and overall commitment to excellence in lifesaving measures, a Mercer Health spokesperson said.

“When the patient arrived at the emergency room, we were so impressed with the actions taken by Jace and Shannon,” said Jenny Conn, Director of Emergency Services and Disaster Preparedness at Mercer Health. “Their training and immediate action certainly prevented an outcome that could have been much different.”

Jackson and Neargarder are both lifeguards. Conn says they help stress the importance of pool and basic life support measures such as CPR and how to us an AED.

“Anyone can learn these lifesaving techniques and even bystanders can play a role in saving lives,” she said. “By immediately performing CPR before medical professionals arrive, it can greatly increase the chance of survival.”

©2023 Cox Media Group