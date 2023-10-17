Local health district offering drive-thru flu shot clinic today

MERCER COUNTY — A local health district will be offering free flu shots at a drive-thru clinic today.

The Mercer County District says flu shots will be available starting this morning at 9:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Mercer County Fairgrounds, according to Health Commissioner, Jason Menchhofer.

Those who attend the clinic can get a flu shot without leaving their cars.

Vaccines available at this year’s clinic include High-Dose for those 65 years and older as well as the Standard Quadrivalent for those six months and older, the health district said.

The district says it will bill all contracted private insurance, Medicaid, and Medicare. Section 317 or Vaccines for Children (VCF) vaccine will be $20 for self-pay clients.

All vaccines will protect against two A strains and two B strains of the influenza virus and are available while supplies last.

