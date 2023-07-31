Doctors urging caution for summertime illnesses going around

CLEVELAND — Doctors are saying old-fashioned summer viruses are still around.

Pink eye, yeast infections, gastrointestinal issues, and warts are very common in the summer, according to Cleveland Clinic doctors.

“Plantar warts come up from walking about barefoot in the pool area or in the gym area,” said Dr. Neha Vyas, Family Medicine of Cleveland Clinic.

She also said people should wear flip-flops or shoes to protect their feet in shared spaces.

Vyas added it’s also important to still be aware of Covid-19.

“It’s generally not as severe although different people are affected in different ways,” she said.

She advises people to stay away from others if they are sick and wash their hands.

