CDC director Susan Monarez is out after less than one month on the job, federal officials say

NEW YORK — (AP) — The director of the nation's top public health agency is out after less than one month in the job, U.S. officials announced Wednesday.

“Susan Monarez is no longer director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We thank her for her dedicated service to the American people,” the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services wrote in a statement posted on social media.

HHS officials did not explain why Monarez is no longer with the agency.

Before the announcement was made, Monarez told The Associated Press: “I can’t comment.”

The Washington Post first reported she was ousted, citing unnamed sources within the Trump administration.

Monarez, 50, was the agency's 21st director and the first to pass through Senate confirmation following a 2023 law. She was named acting director in January and then tapped as the nominee in March after Trump abruptly withdrew his first choice, David Weldon.

She was sworn in on July 31 — less than a month ago, making her the shortest-serving CDC director in the history of the 79-year-old agency.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.