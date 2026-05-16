Canadian cruise passenger gets a presumptive positive hantavirus test result after ship outbreak

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — One of four Canadians who returned home from a cruise ship where there was a hantavirus outbreak received a "presumptive positive" test result for the virus, Canadian officials said Saturday.

Results from the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg to confirm the case are expected to come over the weekend, said Dr. Bonnie Henry, the public health officer for the province of British Columbia.

“Clearly this is not what we hoped for, but it is what we planned for,” Henry said.

The person, one member of a couple in their 70s, began showing mild symptoms, including a fever and headache, two days ago. Both are in a hospital in Victoria.

“The patient is stable, the symptoms remain mild at this point,” said Henry. “They are still in hospital, in isolation, being monitored and receiving care as needed.”

The second person showed “very minor symptoms” and tests were negative, she said.

“It is encouraging that symptoms were identified early, supportive care can be provided, and they will be monitored carefully over the next few days,” Henry said.

Three people have died since the hantavirus outbreak began on the MV Hondius. If confirmed, the Canadian patient would be the 10th person from the ship to test positive. The outbreak on the ship has reached 12 cases, nine of which have been confirmed. Among those who died are a Dutch couple who health officials believe were the first exposed to the virus while visiting South America.

The four Canadians returned to British Columbia on May 10. Besides a couple in their 70s from the Yukon, there was a person in their 70s from Vancouver Island and a B.C. person from British Columbia in their 50s who lives abroad.

All were in isolation.

Henry said the hantavirus is different from COVID-19 and is not considered to have “pandemic potential.”

“I want to reassure everybody in (British Columbia) that for most of us the situation has not changed,” she said. “We’ve had infection control precautions in place from the moment these people arrived in British Columbia.

“I’m confident there’s no additional risk. We are well prepared to respond carefully and appropriately to keep everyone safe."

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