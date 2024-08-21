Harris packs the Wisconsin arena that hosted the RNC while the Obamas address the DNC in Chicago

CHICAGO — (AP) — Kamala Harris rallied thousands of voters in one packed arena as former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama energized millions more on Harris' behalf inside another on a Tuesday night designed to demonstrate the energy and breadth of the Democratic nominee's evolving coalition.

“I am feeling hope,” Obama told the Democratic National Convention in Chicago just minutes after his wife, the former first lady Michelle Obama, told the same crowd that, “Something wonderfully magical is in the air, isn’t it?”

"America, hope is making a comeback,” she said.

Harris, speaking earlier in battleground Wisconsin — at a rally in the arena where Republicans held their convention last month — declared that she was running “a people-powered campaign."

“Together we will chart a new way forward,” the vice president said in remarks that were partially broadcast to the DNC. “A future for freedom, opportunity, of optimism and faith.”

The raucous night of events spanning two states underscored the diversity of the coalition that Harris’ campaign is working to stitch together in her bid to defeat Trump this fall. She is drawing on the party's biggest stars, leaders from the far left to the middle, and even some Republicans to boost her campaign.

And while the theme of the night was “a bold vision for America’s future,” the disparate factions of Harris’ evolving coalition demonstrated, above all, that they are connected by a deep desire to prevent a second Trump presidency.

Obama, the nation’s first Black president, returned to the convention stage 20 years after making his first appearance at a national convention, a 2004 appearance in Boston that propelled him into the national spotlight ahead of his successful presidential run.

“History will remember Joe Biden as a president who defended democracy at a moment of great danger,” Obama said on Tuesday as the crowd chanted, “Thank you, Joe.” “I am proud to call him my president, but even prouder to call him my friend.”

Sens. Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, and Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent beloved by progressives, both praised Harris.

And in an appearance perhaps intended to needle Trump, his former press secretary Stephanie Grisham — now a harsh critic of her former boss — also took the convention stage.

Trump “has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth,” Grisham said. “I love my country more than my party. Kamala Harris tells the truth. She respects the American people. And she has my vote.”

Still, it was not all serious on the second night of the four-day convention.

A symbolic roll call in which delegates from each state pledged their support for the Democratic nominee turned into a party atmosphere. A DJ played a mix of state-specific songs — and Atlanta native Lil Jon ran out during Georgia's turn to his hit song with DJ Snake, "Turn Down for What," to the delight of the thousands inside the cavernous United Center.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who would become the nation's first gentleman if his wife wins the presidency, shared personal details about his relationship with Harris — their cooking habits, their first date and her laugh, which is often mocked by Republican critics.

“You know that laugh. I love that laugh!” Emhoff said as the crowd cheered. Later, he added, “Her empathy is her strength.”

Trump, meanwhile, was out on the campaign trail as part of his weeklong swing-state tour during the Democratic convention. He went to Howell, Michigan, on Tuesday and stood aside sheriff’s deputies as he labeled Harris the “ringleader” of a “Marxist attack on law enforcement” across the country.

“Kamala Harris will deliver crime, chaos, destruction and death,” Trump said in one of many generalizations about an America under Harris.

Harris, meanwhile, cast the election in dire, almost existential terms. She implored Americans not to get complacent in light of the Supreme Court decision carving out broad presidential immunity, a power she said Trump would abuse.

She has also seized on Trump’s opposition to a nationally guaranteed right to abortion.

“They seemingly don’t trust women,” she said of Trump and his Republican allies. “Well, we trust women.”

The vice president's speech evoked some of the same themes that underlaid Biden’s case for reelection before he dropped out, casting Trump as a threat to democracy. Harris argued that Trump threatens the values and freedoms that Americans hold dear.

Trump said he would be a dictator only on his first day in office, a quip he later said was a joke, and has vowed as president to assert more control over federal prosecutions, an area of government that has traditionally been left to the Justice Department.

Someone with that record “should never again have the opportunity to stand behind the seal of the president of the United States,” Harris said. “Never again.”

Obama also took aim at Trump, whom he called “a 78-year-old billionaire who hasn’t stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago.”

“It’s been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually gotten worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala,” the former president said.

Michelle Obama, too, tore into Trump, a sharp shift from the 2016 convention speech in which she told her party, “When they go low, we go high.”

“His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black,” the former first lady said of Trump. “Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s seeking might be one of those ‘Black jobs’?”

