Global shares mostly rise, cheered by US stocks setting more records

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares mostly rose Tuesday, taking their cue from a seemingly relentless rally that's continuing on Wall Street.

France's CAC 40 gained 0.9% in early trading to 7,898.76. The German DAX edged up 0.6% to 23,664.15. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.3% to 9,253.19. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up nearly 0.1% at 46,749.00. S&P 500 futures were little changed at 6,753.00.

Tokyo trading was closed for a national holiday. Elsewhere in Asia, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.4% to 8,845.90. South Korea's Kospi added 0.5% to 3,486.19.

Shares declined in China. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.7% to 26,159.12, as investors continued to watch ongoing talks about U.S. tariffs. The Shanghai Composite dropped 0.2% to 3,821.83.

Shares in Kenvue Inc., maker of Tylenol, rose 5% in European trading, rebounding after hitting a record low on Monday, when U.S. President Donald Trump promoted unproven and in some cases discredited ties between Tylenol, vaccines and autism. Kenvue disputed any link between the drug and autism. Trump's statement appeared to rely on existing studies rather than any new research.

Market attention remains on upcoming moves from global central banks, especially the Federal Reserve. Stocks have surged since April on hopes that President Donald Trump’s tariffs won’t derail global trade and that the Fed will deliver several cuts to interest rates to boost the economy.

Remarks from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in a speech later in the day will also be in focus. The Fed made its first cut of the year last week, and officials indicated more could arrive through the end of this year and into next. An update on Friday will show how much prices are rising for U.S. households.

“A busier data docket awaits today, though in truth it will be remarks this evening from Fed Chair Powell that steal the limelight, in which Powell will, hopefully, clear up some of the confusion around having framed last week’s cut as a ‘risk management’ move,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 7 cents to $62.21 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 11 cents to $66.46 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 147.87 Japanese yen from 147.74 yen. The euro cost $1.1797, down from $1.1802.

