Former top aide to NYC mayor among 7 facing new charges in City Hall corruption probe

NEW YORK — (AP) — A former top aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams is among seven people facing new charges in the corruption investigation that has swirled around City Hall for two years, prosecutors in Manhattan announced Thursday.

Adams’ former chief of staff and closest confidant, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, her son Glenn D. Martin, former state Sen. Jesse Hamilton and two of Adams’ political donors, siblings Tony and Gina Argento, are among those facing new charges. Lewis-Martin and the other defendants were expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Adams himself has not been charged, but the case will thrust the corruption allegations that have dogged the Democrat back into focus as he seeks to regain voters’ trust ahead of a contested election in November.

Lewis-Martin resigned in December ahead of her indictment in a separate case in which she and her son are accused of taking bribes in exchange for speedy approval of construction projects. That case is still pending. She has continued to volunteer for the Adams campaign while awaiting trial.

On Thursday, she was charged with four additional counts of conspiracy and bribe receiving. The new cases accuse her of performing political favors in exchange for cash, a speaking role on a TV show, home renovations and thousands of dollars in catering for events at City Hall and Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the mayor.

“As alleged, Lewis-Martin consistently overrode the expertise of public servants so she could line her own pockets. While she allegedly received more than $75,000 in bribes and an appearance on a TV show, every other New Yorker lost out,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

Bragg described the indictments as “classic bribery conspiracies that had a deep and wide-ranging impact on city government.”

Lewis-Martin will plead not guilty to any additional charges, her attorney, Arthur Aidala, said in a statement, adding that “she has broken no laws, and she is not guilty.”

The fresh round of indictments brought against Adams' close allies could add to political headwinds already facing the mayor, whose own indictment on federal bribery charges was abandoned by President Donald Trump's administration earlier this year.

The corruption scandals have opened the door to challengers in the upcoming election, including the Democratic primary winner, Zohran Mamdani, and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Adams is running as an independent, claiming the case brought against him — in which he was accused of accepting bribes and travel perks from foreign interests — had prevented him from campaigning in the Democratic primary. Those charges were dismissed in April following an extraordinary intervention by U.S. Justice Department officials, who said the case was impeding Adams from assisting in Trump's immigration crackdown.

In the months since, the status of other federal probes linked to Adams' key allies, including his former police commissioner and several deputy mayors, has remained uncertain. The new charges were brought by Bragg, who prosecuted Trump last year and who is also running for reelection.

Both federal and state investigators seized Lewis-Martin’s phone at Kennedy Airport last September as she returned from a trip to Japan with several colleagues.

Hours later, Lewis-Martin appeared on her attorney’s radio show, denying that she had “done anything illegal to the magnitude or scale that requires the federal government and the DA’s office to investigate us.”

Both she and her son pleaded not guilty to charges of accepting improper gifts worth more than $100,000 in exchange for speeding construction approvals for two real estate investors.

A spokesperson for Adams’ campaign, Todd Shapiro, said the mayor would stand with Lewis-Martin.

“Ingrid has dedicated her life to the people of New York City,” Shapiro said this week, “and she deserves the presumption of innocence and the support of those who know her best.”

Last week, federal prosecutors wrapped up their two remaining Adams-related cases.

Mohamed Bahi, who served as the mayor's chief liaison to the Muslim community, pleaded guilty to soliciting straw donations to Adams' campaign, and Brooklyn construction magnate Erden Arkan was sentenced to a year of probation for his involvement in a straw donor scheme.

