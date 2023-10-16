News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown arrested

By WHIO Staff

File photo: NFL player Antonio Brown looks on during the second half of the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers at State Farm Arena on March 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By WHIO Staff

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been arrested.

Brown was arrested outside his Florida home Sunday after he allegedly failed to pay his child support, according to Sports Illustrated.

He was soon released on a $15,000 bond.

>> Dolly Parton will perform at Dallas Cowboys halftime show on Thanksgiving Day

He also faced a similar issue in August and April of this year because he missed payments of $15,000 and $30,000 to ex-girlfriend Wiltrice Jackson, CBS Sports said.

The seven-time Pro Bowler did not play last season and is not currently on any roster.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read