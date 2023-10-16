Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown arrested

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been arrested.

Brown was arrested outside his Florida home Sunday after he allegedly failed to pay his child support, according to Sports Illustrated.

He was soon released on a $15,000 bond.

>> Dolly Parton will perform at Dallas Cowboys halftime show on Thanksgiving Day

He also faced a similar issue in August and April of this year because he missed payments of $15,000 and $30,000 to ex-girlfriend Wiltrice Jackson, CBS Sports said.

The seven-time Pro Bowler did not play last season and is not currently on any roster.

©2023 Cox Media Group