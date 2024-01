DARKE COUNTY — Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire in Darke County.

Darke County dispatch confirmed fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 8400 block of Greenville St. Marys Road.

>> Firefighters, medics on scene of fire in Dayton

Firefighters from multiple departments are responding, according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group