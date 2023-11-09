Fire breaks out at commercial building in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a commercial building in Dayton Wednesday night.

Around 11 p.m. Dayton fire crews were called to the 2400 block of East Third Street for reports of a fire, according to Dayton Fire Department on social media.

When crews arrived on the scene they reported fire showing from the back of the two-story building.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.





