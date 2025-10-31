FBI says shooter in deadly Michigan church attack was motivated by hatred toward the Mormon faith

LANSING, Mich. — The former Marine who opened fire in a Michigan church and set it ablaze last month was motivated by "anti-religious beliefs" against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the FBI confirmed Friday.

While friends of the gunman in the deadly shooting have said he harbored hatred for what is widely known as the Mormon church, the FBI had previously declined to specify the motivation behind the attack that left four people dead and the church burned to the ground, except to say it was a "targeted" act of violence.

The gunman, Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, was killed by law enforcement responding to the shooting.

“I am confirming this is a targeted act of violence believed to be motivated by the assailant’s anti-religious beliefs against the Mormon religious community,” Jennifer Runyan, special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit field office, said in a prerecorded video message. The agency declined to share further information on what led to its conclusion.

Sanford drove his pickup truck into the side of a Latter-day Saints chapel in Grand Blanc Township, 60 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, on Sunday, Sept. 28, and began shooting at congregants. Authorities have said he used gasoline as an accelerant to then light the church on fire.

Body camera footage released by Grand Blanc Township police shows an officer yelling, "Drop the gun! Drop the gun! Drop it now!" One of the officers tells another, "I've got your back, back here man. Yeah stay there. Shoot him!"

The FBI said Friday that nine people were injured in the attack. The previous official count had been eight.

“During our investigation, an additional individual was determined to be “injured” during the Grand Blanc critical incident,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency declined to comment Friday on the nature of the additional injury.

The four people who were killed have been identified through family and friends as Craig Hayden, William “Pat” Howard, John Bond and Thelma Armstrong.

Lisa Louis, who was in the chapel when her father, Hayden, was fatally shot, wrote in a letter that after looking into the shooter's eyes, she forgave him, "with my heart."

Earlier this month, top church leaders preached a message of love and forgiveness in the wake of the attack while gathered for the faith's twice-annual general conference in its home state of Utah. Its members responded by raising hundreds of thousands of dollars in an online fundraiser for the gunman's family.

The church said it strengthened its security protocols for the conference and, days later, for the funeral of its oldest-ever president, who died a day before the Michigan shooting.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not have a comment Friday.

Brandt Malone, a member of the faith who was attending services at a nearby church on the morning of the shooting, said the FBI's statement "did confirm some of our darkest fears — that this attack was motivated by hatred.”

“This affects all believers of all religious traditions, and it hurts that there are those out there who are motivated by the darkest of feelings,” he said.

Malone grew up attending events at the church where the attack occurred. He said local Latter-day Saints have been uplifted by an outpouring of love from the Grand Blanc Township community and other religious congregations.

Authorities have released little information about Sanford and the attack. People who knew him have said he began vocalizing anti-Mormon sentiments years ago after living in Utah, where he dated and broke up with a girlfriend who was a member of the faith. Sanford had moved to Utah after leaving the Marines and told his friends he had become addicted to methamphetamines.

An attorney acting as a spokesperson for Sanford's family did not immediately return a request for comment.

___

Schoenbaum reported from Salt Lake City.

