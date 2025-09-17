Engine trouble forces Northrop Grumman to delay supply delivery to International Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — A newly launched supply ship has run into engine trouble that is preventing it from reaching the International Space Station.

Northrop Grumman’s capsule rocketed into orbit Sunday from Florida aboard SpaceX. But less than two days later, the capsule’s main engine shut down prematurely while trying to boost its orbit.

The Cygnus capsule was supposed to dock Wednesday, delivering more than 11,000 pounds (5,000 kilograms) of cargo. But NASA said everything is on hold while flight controllers consider an alternate plan.

This marked the debut of Northrop Grumman's newest, extra large model, known as Cygnus XL, capable of ferrying a much bigger load.

The shipment includes food and science experiments for the seven space station residents, as well as spare parts for the toilet and other systems.

Northrop Grumman is one of NASA's two cargo suppliers to the space station. The other is SpaceX. Russia also provides regular shipments to the 260-mile-high (420-kilometer-high) orbiting lab, with the latest delivery arriving over the weekend.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.