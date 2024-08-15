Drugs to treat diabetes, heart disease and blood cancers among those affected by price negotiations

The Biden administration says Medicare recipients will save about $1.5 billion on out-of-pocket costs for medications to treat diabetes, heart disease, types of arthritis and other ailments under new prices negotiated with drug companies that will take effect in 2026.
The savings range from 79% for Januvia, used to manage diabetes, to 38% for Imbruvica, which is used to treat blood cancers. That is the medication’s cost before any discounts or rebates are applied, but not what the price people actually pay when filling their prescriptions.
A look at the drugs and the negotiated prices.
Manufacturer: Merck Sharp Dohme
Conditions: Diabetes
Negotiated price: $113 for a 30-day supply
Reduction: 79%
Manufacturer: Novo Norodisk
Conditions: Diabetes
Negotiated price: $119 for a 30- day supply
Reduction: 76%
Manufacturer: AstraZeneca AB.
Conditions: Diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease
Negotiated price: $178.50 for a 30-day supply
Reduction: 68%
Manufacturer: Immunex Corp.
Conditions: Rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis
Negotiated price: $2,355 for a 30-day supply
Reduction: 67%
Manufacturer: Boehringer Ingelheim
Conditions: Diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease
Negotiated price: $197 for a 30-day supply
Reduction: 66%
Manufacturer: Janssen Biotech Inc.
Conditions: Psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis
Negotiated price: $4,695 for a 30-day supply
Reduction: 66%
Manufacturer: Janssen Pharms
Conditions: Prevention and treatment of blood clots. Reduction of risk for patients with coronary or peripheral artery disease
Negotiated price: $197 for a 30-day supply
Reduction: 62%
Manufacturer: Bristol Myers Squibb
Conditions: Prevention and treatment of blood clots
Negotiated price: $231 for a 30-day supply
Reduction: 56%
Manufacturer: Novartis Pharms Corp
Conditions: Heart failure
Negotiated price: $295 for a 30-day supply
Reduction: 53%
Manufacturer: Pharmacyclics LLC
Conditions: Blood cancers
Negotiated price: $9,319 for a 30-day supply
Savings: 38%
