Dog rescued from Ohio house fire

BAZETTA, Ohio — A dog was rescued from an Ohio house fire Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Bazetta Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire on Larry Lane, according to a Facebook post.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Both of the occupants were able to safely get out, but their family dog was still inside the home, according to the post.

Firefighters faced heavy fire conditions throughout the home, but were able to put out the fire and locate the dog.

The dog, ‘Tiberius’, was pulled from a back bedroom and placed on oxygen, according to the post.

Tiberius was later taken to the vet by the family.

Crews were called to a home on Larry Lane at 11:00 am for a structure fire today. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke... Posted by Bazetta Professional Firefighters Local 3703 on Saturday, May 24, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group