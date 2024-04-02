Division I scoring leader Caitlin Clark of Iowa goes to Final Four with 3,900 career points

NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader Caitlin Clark will enter the Final Four with 3,900 career points and in sixth place on college basketball's all-division, all-time scoring list.

The Iowa star scored 41 points against LSU in the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA Tournament. Clark's nine 3-pointers against LSU tied the single-game tournament record and gave her 70 in 15 career tournament games. That broke the record of 61 by Diana Taurasi of UConn in 23 games from 2001-04.

Clark passed the late Pete Maravich of LSU (3,667) on March 3 to become the career D-I scoring leader among men or women.

Clark has announced she will skip her final season of eligibility and enter to the WNBA draft in April. She will be the presumptive No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever.

LAST TIME OUT

Clark scored 41 points in Iowa's 94-87 win over LSU in the Albany 2 Regional final in Albany, New York, on April 1. Clark shot 13 of 29 from the field, including 9 of 20 on 3-pointers. She also had 12 assists and seven rebounds. She has 140 career assists in the tournament, passing the 136 by LSU's Temeka Johnson in 16 games from 2002-05.

UP NEXT

No. 1 seed Iowa will play No. 3 seed UConn or No. 1 seed Southern California in the Final Four in Cleveland on April 5 at 8 p.m. EDT.

HOW TO WATCH

The game will be televised by ABC and on ESPN platforms.

WHO ARE THE ALL-TIME CAREER SCORERS?

Before she was surpassed by Clark, Lynette Woodard had the record for major women's college basketball, with 3,649 points for Kansas from 1977-81. That was before the NCAA took over women's sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. Before topping Woodard, Clark earlier this season passed Kelsey Plum for the women's NCAA record.

Pearl Moore of Francis Marion has the overall women's record with 4,061 points from 1975-79 at the small-college level in the AIAW. Moore had 177 points at Anderson Junior College before enrolling at Francis Marion.

Maravich set his record with no 3-point line and in only three seasons (1967-70), because freshmen at that point weren't allowed to play on varsity teams.

The all-time, all-division top college scorers' list (men and women):

1. John Pierce, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1990-94, 4,230 points. NAIA. (all-time leader, all divisions, men or women).

2. Philip Hutcheson, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1986-90, 4,106 points. NAIA.

3. Pearl Moore, Francis Marion (S.C), 1975-79, 4,061 points. AIAW. (all-time women’s leader).

4. Travis Grant, Kentucky State, 1969-72, 4,045 points. NCAA D-II.

5. Grace Beyer, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 2020-24, 3,961 points. NAIA.

(asterisk)6. Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 2020-current, 3,900 points (through April 1. All-time NCAA D-I leader).

7. Miriam Walker-Samuels, Claflin (S.C.), 1987-1990, 3,855 points. NAIA.

8. Deb Remmerde, Northwestern (Iowa), 2004-08, 3,854 points. NAIA.

9. Bob Hopkins, Grambling (La.), 1953-56, 3,759 points. NCAA D-II.

10. Archie Talley, Salem College (W.Va.), 1973-76, 3,720 points. NCAA D-II.

11. Steve Platt, Huntington College (Ind.), 1971-74, 3,700 points. NAIA.

12. Pete Maravich, LSU, 1967-70, 3,667 points. NCAA D-I.

13. Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy, 2018-23, 3,664 points. NCAA D-I.

14. Lynette Woodard, Kansas, 1977-81, 3,649 points. AIAW.

(asterisk)-active player.

___

