DeSantis set a Florida record for executions. It's driving a national increase

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — In the final moments of a life defined by violence, 60-year-old Edward Zakrzewski thanked the people of Florida for killing him "in the most cold, calculated, clean, humane, efficient way possible," breathing deeply as a lethal drug cocktail coursed through his veins.

With his last breath, strapped to a gurney inside a state prison's death chamber, Zakrzewski paid what Florida had deemed was his debt to society and became the 27th person put to death in the U.S. so far this year, the highest number in a decade.

Under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida has executed nine people in 2025, more than than any other state, and set a new state record, with DeSantis overseeing more executions in a single year than any other Florida governor since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.

Across the country, more people have been put to death in the first seven months of this year than in all of 2024. Florida's increase is helping put the U.S. on track to surpass 2015's total of 28 executions.

And the number of executions is expected to keep climbing. Nine more people are scheduled to be put to death in seven states during the remainder of 2025.

Florida drives a national increase in executions

After the Supreme Court lifted its ban on capital punishment in the ’70s, executions steadily increased, peaking in 1999 at 98 deaths. Since then, they had been dropping — in part due to legal battles, a shortage of lethal injection drugs, and declining public support for capital punishment, which has prompted a majority of states to either pause or abolish it altogether.

The ratcheting up after this yearslong decline comes as Republican President Donald Trump has urged prosecutors to aggressively seek the death penalty and as some GOP-controlled state legislatures have pushed to expand the category of crimes punishable by death and the methods used to carry out executions.

John Blume, director of the Cornell Death Penalty Project, says the uptick in executions doesn’t appear to be linked to a change in public support for the death penalty or an increase in the rate of death sentences, but is rather a function of the discretion of state governors.

“The most cynical view would be: It seems to matter to the president, so it matters to them,” Blume said of the governors.

‘The only appropriate punishment’

In response to questions from The Associated Press, a spokesperson for DeSantis pointed to statements the governor made at a press conference in May, saying he takes capital cases “very seriously.”

“There are some crimes that are just so horrific, the only appropriate punishment is the death penalty,” DeSantis said, adding: “these are the worst of the worst.”

Julie Andrew expressed relief after witnessing the April execution of the man who killed her sister in the Florida Keys in 2000.

“It’s done,” she said. “My heart felt lighter and I can breathe again.”

The governor’s office did not respond to questions about why the governor is increasing the pace of executions now and whether Trump’s policies are playing a role.

Deciding who lives and who dies

Little is publicly known about how the governor decides whose death warrant to sign and when, a process critics have called “secretive” and “arbitrary.”

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, there are 266 people currently on death row, including two men in their 80s, both of whom have been awaiting their court-ordered fate for more than 40 years.

Speaking at the press conference in May, DeSantis said it’s his “obligation” to oversee executions, which he hopes provide “some closure” to victims’ families.

“Any time we go forward, I’m convinced that not only was the verdict correct, but that this punishment is absolutely appropriate under the circumstances,” DeSantis said.

US ranks alongside Iran and Saudi Arabia for executions

For years, the U.S. has ranked alongside Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Egypt as among the countries carrying out the highest number of confirmed executions. China is thought to execute more of its citizens than any other nation, although the exact totals are considered a state secret, according to the non-profit Death Penalty Information Center.

Robin Maher, the center's executive director, says elected officials in the U.S. have long used the death penalty as a “political tool,” adding it’s “a way of embellishing their own tough-on-crime credentials.”

Florida executions vary year to year

In 2024, DeSantis signed one death warrant. From 2020-2022, Florida didn't carry out a single execution. In 2023, DeSantis oversaw six — the highest number during his time in office until this year. 2023 was also the year the governor challenged Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

There are a number of reasons why the rate of executions may vary from one administration to the next, said Mark Schlakman, an attorney and Florida State University professor who advised then-governor Lawton Chiles on the death penalty.

The availability of staff resources, the tempo of lengthy legal appeals, and court challenges against the death penalty itself can all play a role, Schlakman said, as well as a governor’s “sensibilities.”

‘The one person who can stop this’

One execution after another, opponents of the death penalty hold vigils in the Florida capitol, outside the governor's mansion, and near the state prison that houses the death chamber, as people of faith across the state pray for mercy, healing and justice.

Suzanne Printy, a volunteer with the group Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, has hand-delivered thousands of petitions to DeSantis' office, but says they seem to have no effect.

Recently, DeSantis signed death warrants for two more men scheduled to die later this month.

Still, Printy keeps praying.

“He’s the one person who can stop this,” she said.

