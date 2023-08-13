Woman hospitalized, cited for OVI following wrong-way crash on I-675 in Montgomery County

WASHINGTON TWP. — A woman was hospitalized and cited for OVI after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 675 in Washington Township early Saturday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched at 1:19 a.m. to the area of Northbound Interstate 675 near McEwan Road on initial reports of a crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A 23-year-old woman was driving a 2020 Kia Optima the wrong way on the SB I-675 when she failed to maintain control and went off the road into a ditch, an online crash report said.

She then sideswiped the bridge pier of the McEwen Road overpass and went over the embankment of Holes Creek. The Kia came to final rest in the creek facing north.

Medics transported the driver, Gabriella Martin of Springboro, to Miami Valley Hospital South with minor injuries, the crash report said.

Deputies cited her for driving while under the influence for suspected use of alcohol.

Nobody else was hurt.

