Woman accused in deadly stabbing of Riverside man in 2021 sentenced to prison

RIVERSIDE — A woman accused of stabbing a man to death in his Riverside home in 2021 has been sentenced to prison.

Sarah Bierma, 40, of Dayton, was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison after being convicted for the murder of 60‐year‐old Kendall Combs, whose deceased body was discovered inside his home in Riverside, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

In June 2021, a relative of Combs was concerned about being unable to contact him.

The relative went to his home and found his deceased body in the kitchen.

Riverside police and medics were dispatched to the home in the 300 block of Wendell Lane, and upon arrival, they located Combs who appeared to have been stabbed with a pair of scissors.

The relative reported Combs’ cell phone was missing which led investigators to “ping” it, revealing its location in another part of Riverside. The track led police to Bierma, who was in possession of the phone.

On July 1, 2021, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Bierma for:

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Aggravated Burglary

One count of Aggravated Robbery

One count of Tampering with Evidence

Following a bench trial that began in August, Bierma was found guilty as charged.

