VIDEO: Cruiser cam shows Dayton police ending chase with robbery suspect

DAYTON — New cruiser cam video shows a Dayton police officer ending a chase with a robbery suspect earlier this month.

News Center 7 previously reported that officers chased an aggravated robbery suspect that took place at the 2800 block of Salem Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. on October 20.

A 16-year-old male stole the vehicle and fired shots at the victim, according to Dayton Police.

The vehicle was located, and a pursuit began.

Cruiser cam video shows the officer performing a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) to stop the chase on S. Westview Avenue near Burkhardt Avenue.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.

