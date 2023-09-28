‘This ain’t no game, this is real life;’ Ohio mom wants police to lock up her son for car thefts

COLUMBUS — An Ohio mom says she wants police to lock up her son.

>>RELATED: More than 200K Ohioans have yet to get free repair to protect Hyundais, Kias from thieves

Tiffany Hammons, a mother of a 17-year-old, says her son does not have a license and keeps stealing cars and crashing them, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

“To them, it’s a game, grand theft auto,” she said. “It’s a game to them.”

Hammons explains when her son has been caught by police for stealing or crashing a stolen vehicle, they keep bringing him home.

She tells WBNS that not enough is being done to stop them.

“They think this is real-life GTA and that’s my biggest fear,” she said. “This ain’t no game, this is real life. Real problems and real situations follow behind.”

>>RELATED: Nightmare not over for Kia, Hyundai owners targeted in car thefts

Between January and August of this year, more than 7,300 cars have been stolen in Columbus, WBNS reports.

More than half of vehicle thefts have been Kias and Hyundais.

©2023 Cox Media Group