KETTERING — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

>>Ohio EPA: Piqua lithium-ion battery burning a ‘nuisance’; Fire dept. not on scene for burning

The Kettering Police Department posted on social media a picture of a male suspect.

They say he is wanted for a theft offense at the Big Lots on Dorothy Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to call Patrol Officer Hubbard at (937) 296-2555.









©2023 Cox Media Group